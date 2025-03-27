Is The First Berserker: Khazan available on Xbox Game Pass

The First Berserker: Khazan is finally out, and the players are already busy creating their perfect builds to defeat tough bosses in the game. The title has been released for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, leaving out the previous generation of consoles from the lineup.

Considering that many titles get to be on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of their release, players may want to know whether The First Berserker: Khazan has made the cut.

Unfortunately, the game has not been added to the subscription as of yet. However, there's always a possibility that Microsoft will decide to include it at some point in the future.

The First Berserker: Khazan is not on Xbox Game Pass

The title is not part of Xbox Game Pass (Image via NEXON)

The Soulslike genre has seen a significant rise in popularity in the last few years with releases like Elden Ring, Lies of P, and now The First Berserker: Khazan. The game was announced back in 2023, and players have been excited about this Soulslike RPG ever since. With so much anticipation in the air, Xbox owners would obviously wonder if the game would land on Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, The First Berserker: Khazan has not been included in Microsoft's coveted subscription at launch. Microsoft has not revealed the reason for this as of yet, but a simple explanation could be that they probably never reached out to the game's publisher, NEXON, for a deal to add the title to Xbox Game Pass. However, that is simply speculation on our part.

While this is unfortunate news for Xbox Game Pass owners, there are still plenty of Soulslike RPGs, such as Nine Sols, Lies of P, and Another Crab's Treasure, that are part of the subscription. The existence of this genre on the service is a positive sign that Microsoft might someday add The First Berserker: Khazan to Xbox Game Pass.

The game might get added to Xbox Game Pass in the future

The game might get added to the subscription in the future (Image via NEXON)

While it is disappointing news for Xbox owners that the game is not part of Xbox Game Pass at launch, all hope is not lost yet. Microsoft has the habit of adding third-party titles to their subscription a few months after release if they are not already added on Day 1.

This means that the game still has a chance to appear on Game Pass in the near future. Till then, the only way to experience the title on an Xbox console is to purchase it for $60.

