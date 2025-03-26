5 things you need to know before playing The First Berserker: Khazan

Deluxe Edition buyers for The First Berserker: Khazan can play the game now. Those who have played have nothing but praise for it. Developed by Neople and published by Nexon, it launches globally on March 27, 2025. The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-play RPG that follows a story of betrayal and revenge with smooth souls-like combat.

Here are five things you should know before you get started

The First Berserker: Khazan: Five things you should know

1) Story of the game

It's a single-player souls-like RPG (Image via Nexon)

The game follows Khazan, a former war hero who was betrayed and left for dead. After an avalanche sets him free, a powerful being called the Blade Phantom gives him new strength. Now, Khazan is on a mission to take revenge on those who wronged him.

The story is quite intense, with interesting characters and some surprising twists. Even if you’ve never played Dungeon Fighter Online (the game it’s connected to), you can still follow and enjoy the story.

2) Souls-Like Combat

Combat in The First Berserker: Khazan has a very smooth, souls-like feel. You can’t just hit buttons and hope to win — you need to time your attacks, block, and dodge carefully.

The game rewards you for learning enemy patterns and striking at the right moment. Parries (blocking at the perfect time) are especially important, similar to games like Monster Hunter. Boss fights are intense and will take a few tries to figure out, but beating them feels really satisfying.

3) Three weapon types

You get to choose between three different weapons in The First Berserker: Khazan, each with a unique style:

Dual-wielded sword and axe – Fast and good for quick combos.

– Fast and good for quick combos. Greatsword – Heavy and powerful but slower to use.

– Heavy and powerful but slower to use. Spear – A balanced option with good range and speed.

Each weapon has its own skill tree, so you can upgrade and customize them to fit your play style. Trying out different weapons will help you find the one that works best for you.

4) A long campaign

The game has an expansive world full of side quests (Image via Nexon)

First Berserker Khazan has a long campaign — you’re looking at around 50 to 70 hours to finish the main story. There are also side missions and hidden areas to explore, so you’ll have plenty to do. The world is big and detailed, with snowy mountains, dark forests, and creepy temples. Exploring the map and finding shortcuts will help you survive and get stronger.

5) New game plus mode

After you beat the game, you can start over in New Game Plus mode. You’ll keep your weapons, skills, and gear, but the enemies will be stronger and more aggressive. Some new bosses and challenges also appear in New Game Plus, giving you a reason to replay the game. If you liked the first playthrough, this mode will test your skills even more.

A demo version of The First Berserker: Khazan has been available since January 16, 2025. You can go to Steam and download the demo. It will give you around three to four hours of gameplay — the first two missions. Additionally, if you have played the demo, then your story progression will be carried over to the full game.

Despite this being Nexon’s first foray into a proper souls-like RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan looks like it’s going to be a standout this year. Its gripping story, tough but fair combat, and weapon variety create an experience that’s both challenging and rewarding.

