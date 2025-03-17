The First Berserker Khazan: Release date, platforms, and PC system requirements revealed

The First Berserker Khazan is an upcoming action role-playing title that will release globally on March 27, 2025, and is available for pre-order currently. The title showcases the story of Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire in the continent of Arad as he goes on a killing spree, seeking vengeance from his enemies. According to the title's Steam page, it falls under the category of a hack-and-slash as well as a soulslike.

The First Berserker Khazan will release on all next generation consoles and PC. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, the game will not be releasing on previous generation consoles like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

That said, let's take a look at the hardware requirements to run The First Berserker Khazan on a PC.

System requirements to run The First Berserker Khazan on PC

To play The First Berserker Khazan on PC, you will need a minimum of 12GB RAM. That said, the suggested memory requirement is 16GB. Gone are the days when you could game with just 8GB RAM.

You need at least 12GB RAM to play this game (Image via Nexon)

Fortunately, you don't need an extremely beefy card to play this game. You can play it using a GTX 970 or a Radeon RX 580 as well. However, it is suggested to at least use an RTX 2070 if you want to enjoy the game in the best possible settings.

Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system/

OS: Windows 10 64bit 22H2

Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 580 or Arc A580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires SSD, 1080p resolution 30fps with low graphics options

Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system/

OS: Windows 11 21H2

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700XT or Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires SSD, 1080p resolution 60fps with high graphics options

