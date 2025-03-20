Can you play The First Berserker Khazan on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

The First Berserker Khazan is an upcoming souls-like action RPG title that will be released globally on March 27, 2025. The game will be available on all next-generation consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is open for pre-orders. Additionally, the game is already Steam Deck verified, meaning it will be completely playable on Valve's handheld.

In the past couple of years, handheld gaming devices have regained prominence. There exists a large chunk of gamers who prefer gaming on devices such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Even the game's demo, which has been out for some time, runs incredibly well on the Deck.

If the game runs properly on Steam Deck, it goes without saying that it will run flawlessly on the Asus ROG Ally as well. The reason behind this is simple — due to its superior hardware, ROG Ally is much stronger than the Steam Deck when it comes to raw performance.

That said, read further to know what the best settings are to play The First Berserker Khazan on the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

Settings to play The First Berserker Khazan on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally

Steam Deck settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: On

Max Frame Rate: 90

Brightness: 7

Screen Shake: Low

Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Shadow Quality: Medium

Anti-Aliasing: High

Render Distance: Long

Texture: High

Post-Processing: High

Effects: High

Vegetation: High

Shading: High

Mesh: Medium

Reflections: High

Volumetric: High

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Anisotropic Filtering: Low

Envirnmental Interaction: On

Motion Blur: Off

V-Sync: On

DirectX Version: DirectX 11

Asus ROG settings

Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: Off

Max Frame Rate: 120

Brightness: 6

Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Shadow Quality: Medium

Anti-Aliasing: High

Render Distance: Long

Texture: High

Post-Processing: High

Effects: High

Vegetation: High

Shading: High

Mesh: High

Reflections: High

Volumetric: High

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Anisotropic Filtering: High

Envirnmental Interaction: On

Motion Blur: Off

V-Sync: Off

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

