Can you play The First Berserker Khazan on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 20, 2025 04:06 GMT
The First Berserker Khazan is out for pre-orders now (Image via Nexon)
The First Berserker Khazan is an upcoming souls-like action RPG title that will be released globally on March 27, 2025. The game will be available on all next-generation consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is open for pre-orders. Additionally, the game is already Steam Deck verified, meaning it will be completely playable on Valve's handheld.

In the past couple of years, handheld gaming devices have regained prominence. There exists a large chunk of gamers who prefer gaming on devices such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Even the game's demo, which has been out for some time, runs incredibly well on the Deck.

If the game runs properly on Steam Deck, it goes without saying that it will run flawlessly on the Asus ROG Ally as well. The reason behind this is simple — due to its superior hardware, ROG Ally is much stronger than the Steam Deck when it comes to raw performance.

That said, read further to know what the best settings are to play The First Berserker Khazan on the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

Settings to play The First Berserker Khazan on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally

The First Berserker Khazan is playable on Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally (Image via Nexon)
Steam Deck settings

  • Screen Mode: Fullscreen
  • Frame Rate Limit: On
  • Max Frame Rate: 90
  • Brightness: 7
  • Screen Shake: Low
  • Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Render Distance: Long
  • Texture: High
  • Post-Processing: High
  • Effects: High
  • Vegetation: High
  • Shading: High
  • Mesh: Medium
  • Reflections: High
  • Volumetric: High
  • Ambient Occlusion: Medium
  • Anisotropic Filtering: Low
  • Envirnmental Interaction: On
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • V-Sync: On
  • DirectX Version: DirectX 11

Asus ROG settings

  • Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
  • Frame Rate Limit: Off
  • Max Frame Rate: 120
  • Brightness: 6
  • Screen Shake: Off
  • Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Render Distance: Long
  • Texture: High
  • Post-Processing: High
  • Effects: High
  • Vegetation: High
  • Shading: High
  • Mesh: High
  • Reflections: High
  • Volumetric: High
  • Ambient Occlusion: Medium
  • Anisotropic Filtering: High
  • Envirnmental Interaction: On
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • V-Sync: Off
  • DirectX Version: DirectX 12
