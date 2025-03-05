Will Split Fiction be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Split Fiction is the latest project from Hazelight Studios and game director Josef Fares. The gaming community has eagerly anticipated this ambitious title and is likely curious about when and where it can be played once it arrives. The game is confirmed to release on various platforms, but it will likely not be available on Xbox Game Pass, at least not on day one.

This may seem like a massive blow to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but the game developers have yet to comment on the prospect of releasing their latest project on the streaming service on launch day. It's important to remember that the lack of confirmation doesn't mean the game will never release on the streaming service; perhaps subscribers can get their hands on it in a few months.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

There is no evidence of Split Fiction launching on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will miss playing this new game on launch day (Image via Electronic Arts)

Game director Josef Fares initially revealed Split Fiction during The Game Awards last year and confirmed that it will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and on PC via Steam. There was no mention or hint that the game would be releasing on Xbox Game Pass at launch, which is concerning and fair at the same time.

Perhaps the publishers were against releasing a new title on a streaming service to avoid hurting sales. The gaming industry is a tough place to grow, and Electronic Arts can't afford to give away an expensive and flashy new game on Game Pass, at least not this soon.

However, if we look at the developers' previous course of action, we may not have to wait that long to see this game added to the library. For example, It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year in 2021, was released in 2021 and was added to the library within the same year, just a few months after it launched. Perhaps this new IP could follow the same timeframe and be the new standard.

The process of adding a new game to the Game Pass library could take a while, and players must bear with both Microsoft and the publishers to seal the deal.

Where can you play Split Fiction on launch day?

As mentioned, you can start playing the game on March 6, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. This marks the first game developed by Hazelight Studios for current-generation consoles, leaving the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for good.

Hazelight Studios will take advantage of the extra horsepower provided by current-generation machines (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game encourages a communal gaming experience with friends and family, and as such, allows cross-play. Furthermore, Hazelight Studios introduced a cool new feature called Friend's Pass, which means you can grant a friend a free copy if you bought the game at full price.

This time, the Friend's Pass is improved by granting a friend free access to the full game regardless of which platform they are playing on. If a friend purchased the game on PlayStation 5, they can give their friend access to play the game on their Xbox Series X or S.

It is worth noting that there is no way to play any game from Hazelight Studios all by yourself; the developers didn't even include AI companions as an option. You must have a spare controller to pass to a buddy, host a local co-op session on the same console, or play online with other players. Fares designed his games to be played in pairs, and there is no way to bypass it.

Conclusion

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to play the waiting game first (Image via Electronic Arts)

The lack of evidence and confirmation can be a bummer for players with an active subscription. The chances of Split Fiction coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one look bleak, but this doesn't mean the game will not be added to the library soon. If It Takes Two and A Way Out can make it to Game Pass, so can this game in due time.

Perhaps Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts want the game to break even before granting Microsoft permission to add it to its streaming service. The world is changing, and the gaming community enjoys the convenience of playing video games on streaming services like Xbox Game Pass. We speculate that it is only a matter of time before Split Fiction is added to the expansive library.

Split Fiction will be released on March 6, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.

