Split Fiction: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Split Fiction is an upcoming action adventure title that you can enjoy with a friend. This is a co-op title published by Electronic Arts which will be released globally on March 6, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game features a total of 21 trophies: one Platinum trophy, eight Gold trophies, five Silver, and seven Bronze achievements.

A list of all the trophies available in Split Fiction alongside a short description of the achievements is mentioned below in this article.

All trophies in Split Fiction

There are 21 trophies in total in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

Platinum Trophy

It Took Two: Unlock all trophies.

Gold Trophies

BFF's: Finally published.

Bookworms: Complete all side stories.

You Are Not a Robot: Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.

Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties: Relax on all 6 benches.

Cold Potato: Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding.

Rose's Best Friend: You made her cry.

The Cake is Not a Lie: Congratulations, the test is now over.

Snaaaaaaaaake: Could friendship bloom on the battlefield.

Silver Trophies

Potion Chef: I need your strongest potions.

Huffing and Puffing: It's not the big bad wolf you have to worry about.

Robot Revolution: Hasta la vista, baby.

Are We the Baddies?: No Worries, it's just a simulation.

Goin' Whole Hog: Let it rip

Bronze Trophies

Chair the Load: Get off me...

One Bird, Three Stones: You couldn't have known.

Tazed and Confused: Adding insult to injury.

Locked Up: No way out.

Feed Me: Take a snack.

A Friendly Push: Monkey strong.

We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat: Duuuun dun... duuuun dun...

