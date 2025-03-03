Split Fiction: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Split Fiction is an upcoming action adventure title that you can enjoy with a friend. This is a co-op title published by Electronic Arts which will be released globally on March 6, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game features a total of 21 trophies: one Platinum trophy, eight Gold trophies, five Silver, and seven Bronze achievements.
A list of all the trophies available in Split Fiction alongside a short description of the achievements is mentioned below in this article.
All trophies in Split Fiction
Platinum Trophy
- It Took Two: Unlock all trophies.
Gold Trophies
- BFF's: Finally published.
- Bookworms: Complete all side stories.
- You Are Not a Robot: Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.
- Sisters: A Tale Of Two Besties: Relax on all 6 benches.
- Cold Potato: Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding.
- Rose's Best Friend: You made her cry.
- The Cake is Not a Lie: Congratulations, the test is now over.
- Snaaaaaaaaake: Could friendship bloom on the battlefield.
Silver Trophies
- Potion Chef: I need your strongest potions.
- Huffing and Puffing: It's not the big bad wolf you have to worry about.
- Robot Revolution: Hasta la vista, baby.
- Are We the Baddies?: No Worries, it's just a simulation.
- Goin' Whole Hog: Let it rip
Bronze Trophies
- Chair the Load: Get off me...
- One Bird, Three Stones: You couldn't have known.
- Tazed and Confused: Adding insult to injury.
- Locked Up: No way out.
- Feed Me: Take a snack.
- A Friendly Push: Monkey strong.
- We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat: Duuuun dun... duuuun dun...
