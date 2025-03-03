Split Fiction: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Upcoming action adventure video game Split Fiction will be releasing globally on March 6, 2025. This is a co-op title that will be published by Electronic Arts and developed by Hazelight Studios. Built on Unreal Engine 5, Split Fiction will utilize the Split Screen feature, which is often believed to be the essence of co-op games.
The game will be releasing on all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It won't be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
The system requirements to play the game on PC are mentioned below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Split Fiction: System requirements for PC
To run Split Fiction, you will need a minimum of 16GB RAM. As far as the graphics card is concerned, you will require a GTX 970 to run the game. To adequately enjoy Split Fiction, you will need an RTX 3070 or above.
Minimum System Requirements for Split Fiction:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 - 4GB or Radeon RX 470 - 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Resolution: 1920x1080 Native FPS: 30 Graphics Settings Preset: Low
Recommended System Requirements for Split Fiction:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - 8GB or AMD Radeon 6700 XT - 12GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Resolution: 2560x1440 Native FPS: 60 Graphics Settings Preset: High
Check out our gaming articles here:
- How to beat Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
- How to beat Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy
- Avowed lore recap: What happened in Pillars of Eternity 1 and 2?
- Extraction ARPG Project Pantheon reveals the Staff and improved dodge-roll for Closed Alpha 2
- Avowed: Should you sever the Adra or destroy the ruins (Shadows of the Past quest)?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.