Is their cross-progression and cross-play in Split Fiction?

Split Fiction is one of the most hyped releases of this year, developed by Hazelight Studios for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This co-op action-adventure title is similar to the 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two in terms of gameplay, with more sci-fi and fantasy elements thrown in this time around.

Multiplayer is one of the biggest components of this game, allowing players to have a fun time with their friends and partners instead of being stuck with an AI companion. This brings up the question of how much interaction their newest title allows with other gamers.

Does it support features like cross-play and cross-progression? This article will answer everything you need to know about these significant elements of the game.

How does crossplay work in Split Fiction

Cross-play is allowed (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is the first game by Hazelight Studios that supports cross-play. This means that you can play the game with anyone, regardless of what platform you are on. For example, if a person is on PlayStation 5, they can partner up with someone who owns an Xbox Series X/S or a PC. Hazellight Studios has always been supportive of co-op play through their introduction of the Friend's Pass.

This feature allows a person who doesn't own the game to play for free by receiving an invitation from someone who owns the game, eliminating the need to buy a second copy of the game. This element was a big part of A Way Out, and It Takes Two, but they didn't allow cross-platform invites. Fortunately, the studio has confirmed the support of cross-play through the Friend's Pass for Split Fiction.

This means that one person who owns the game can send an invite to anyone, regardless of what platform they are on. To use this feature, the person who hasn't bought the game needs to install the Friend's Pass from the store of their respective platform. Then, they can receive an invite from the person who has purchased the title, which, when accepted, will allow both players to play together.

How does cross-progression work in Split Fiction

No cross-progression (Image via Electronic Arts)

Unfortunately, there has been no mention of cross-progression so far, which means it might not be a part of the game. This feature allows players to carry their progress or save data to a different system and continue the game from there. However, the absence of cross-progression shouldn't be surprising, as It Takes Two and A Way Out didn't have this feature either.

