Should you try out It Takes Two in 2025?

It Takes Two is an action-adventure platforming game with a strong focus on local co-op. It was developed by Hazelight Studios for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The gaming community had high hopes for the developer after its debut game, A Way Out, and it is safe to say director Josef Fares outdid himself after garnering universal praise for making a timeless masterpiece worth trying in 2025.

It Takes Two's beautiful art direction and compelling narrative were enough to defy the odds and win Game of the Year in 2021. This kind of game is rare nowadays; it helps players learn more about their significant other, proving that this interactive medium can be therapeutic.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the game.

It Takes Two is a great activity for couples

Take on the role of an estranged couple as they rebuild their relationship (Image via Steam || Hazelight Studios)

While most video games nowadays are all about flashy graphics, visuals, and high-octane action, It Takes Two director Josef Fares decided to take a step back and tell a different story about a couple on the brink of divorce. As a family man himself, Fares wanted to shed light on the importance of having two parental figures in a child's life and the responsibility of raising them as a team.

Trending

Hazelight Studios caught the gaming community's attention after developing a co-op game with no dedicated single-player option in A Way Out. While this may seem like a risk, it paid off, as the player base appreciated what the developer had in mind: a collaborative experience with loved ones to tell a compelling story.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 2025?

While A Way Out is about prisoners escaping, It Takes Two follows the story of Cody and May, an estranged couple who are heavily leaning towards divorce until their daughter, Rose, unknowingly traps her parents in her handmade dolls. Players must take control of May and Cody to work with a friend or their significant other to solve environmental puzzles and fix the couple's relationship.

Players can pass a spare controller to a friend to overcome these obstacles, especially since each character has unique abilities that complement the other. Throughout the story, Cody and May come across their old belongings and reminisce about the good times they shared, which reignites their love for one another.

It Takes Two is a love letter to how old local co-op games were back in the day with a split-screen feature. While this gaming genre or experience doesn't appeal to everyone, the storytelling, world design, art direction, and music are all masterfully crafted.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Hazelight Studios designed this game to be played as a pair and wouldn't have done it any other way. While It Takes Two does not support a cross-platform multiplayer gaming session, it can be played across different generations; a good example is if a friend purchased a copy on PlayStation 5 and shared a friend on PlayStation 4 through Friend's Pass for an online session.

Cody and May realize that it takes two to make a perfect pair (Image via Steam || Hazelight Studios)

The developer added a plethora of minigames that often pit the couple against each other. These minigames also serve as a training montage as the pair progresses through harder levels. Cody and May are a match made in heaven; however, it takes a curse to make them see it.

The story will make players realize no matter how well they can handle a situation, it is a different experience if a partner is involved.

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order in 2025?

There are a few areas where players need the other to get through puzzles. For example, Cody, or player 1, must throw nails to help May get across. These nails can be recalled similarly to Kratos' Leviathan Axe in God of War and Thor's hammer, and May has a few items that can destroy roadblocks like walls.

Director Josef Fares wanted to prove in It Takes Two that when a person listens to the needs of their spouse, the two can become a force to be reckoned with. Cody and May are no different from real-life couples nowadays; both have seen their fair share of trials and problems but are allowed the opportunity of a lifetime to view the bigger picture and rekindle their love along the way.

Conclusion

It Takes Two is a good pastime for couples who have gone through rough patches (Image via Steam || Hazelight Studios)

It Takes Two is a rare gaming experience that can't be played alone, and this is a deal breaker for players interested in solo gaming. However, it can encourage them to be more open to change and collaboration. Cody and May are not perfect people, but this journey makes them realize they can try to be for Rose's sake.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in 2025?

Hazelight Studios deserved all the awards, praise, and accolades it received along the way, and there is no telling what director Josef Fares will show next in Split Fiction.

If you and your partner want to share a great local co-op experience, there is no better time to try It Takes Two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.