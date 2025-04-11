HDR and AK-74: The meta combo to use in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk

The HDR sniper and AK-74 assault rifle have emerged as the meta combo in Warzone’s relaunched Verdansk map in Season 3, thanks to their overpowered stats. The HDR, recently added to the game, has quickly become popular among players. Meanwhile, the AK-74 received major buffs in Season 3, making it the most effective close-range weapon with high damage output and a fast time-to-kill (TTK).

Ad

This article provides the best loadout attachments for the HDR and AK-74, which are capable of dominating any situation in Warzone Verdansk during Season 3.

The best HDR and AK-74 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk

To equip both the HDR and AK-74 in your loadout, you'll need the Overkill Wildcard, which allows you to carry two primary weapons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The HDR is an extremely powerful weapon capable of one-shot kills with a precise headshot at any range. With this sniper rifle, your long-range engagements are well-covered.

On the other hand, the AK-74, an assault rifle, received major buffs in Season 3 that transformed it into a dominant close-range weapon. It features an impressive time-to-kill (TTK) of 552 ms up to 43 meters, making it a lethal choice for both close and mid-range fights.

Ad

Also read: Can you get a nuke in Warzone Verdansk?

Best HDR sniper rifle build in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk

Here is the recommended loadout build:

HDR loadout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod

Lightweight Bipod Fire Mods: 108mm Overpressured

108mm Overpressured Stock: Combat Stock

Ad

The Monolithic Suppressor and Gain-Twist Barrel significantly boost bullet velocity and range, making the sniper more accurate and reliable in long-range engagements.

The Lightweight Bipod reduces aiming idle sway, improving accuracy when aiming down sights.

The 108mm Overpressured fire mod further increases bullet velocity to enhance long-range performance.

Lastly, the Combat Stock improves handling stats, such as ADS time, ADS movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and flinch resistance.

Overall, this setup improves the HDR’s bullet velocity from 700 m/s to 1208 m/s, a massive jump that lets you confidently land one-shot headshots across long distances.

Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 3: 5 fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Verdansk

Best AK-74 assault rifle build in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk

Here is the recommended loadout build:

AK-74 loadout in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Magazine: Extended Mag II

Ad

The Compensator helps control vertical recoil and gun kick, whereas the Vertical Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil. Together, these attachments significantly improve recoil control.

The Gain-Twist Barrel is another crucial attachment which improves the bullet velocity by 40%, making the weapon effective even at longer ranges.

The Extended Mag II is used to increase the magazine capacity from 30 to 50 rounds, allowing sustained firing with fewer reloads.

Finally, the Volzhskiy Reflex provides a clear and unobstructed sight picture, ideal for tracking moving targets in close to mid-range encounters.

Ad

Also read: Black Ops 6's third-person mode is back in Multiplayer, here's how to play

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More