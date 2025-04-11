HDR and AK-74: The meta combo to use in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk

The HDR sniper and AK-74 assault rifle have emerged as the meta combo in Warzone’s relaunched Verdansk map in Season 3, thanks to their overpowered stats. The HDR, recently added to the game, has quickly become popular among players. Meanwhile, the AK-74 received major buffs in Season 3, making it the most effective close-range weapon with high damage output and a fast time-to-kill (TTK).
This article provides the best loadout attachments for the HDR and AK-74, which are capable of dominating any situation in Warzone Verdansk during Season 3.
The best HDR and AK-74 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk
To equip both the HDR and AK-74 in your loadout, you'll need the Overkill Wildcard, which allows you to carry two primary weapons.
The HDR is an extremely powerful weapon capable of one-shot kills with a precise headshot at any range. With this sniper rifle, your long-range engagements are well-covered.
On the other hand, the AK-74, an assault rifle, received major buffs in Season 3 that transformed it into a dominant close-range weapon. It features an impressive time-to-kill (TTK) of 552 ms up to 43 meters, making it a lethal choice for both close and mid-range fights.
Best HDR sniper rifle build in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk
Here is the recommended loadout build:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod
- Fire Mods: 108mm Overpressured
- Stock: Combat Stock
The Monolithic Suppressor and Gain-Twist Barrel significantly boost bullet velocity and range, making the sniper more accurate and reliable in long-range engagements.
The Lightweight Bipod reduces aiming idle sway, improving accuracy when aiming down sights.
The 108mm Overpressured fire mod further increases bullet velocity to enhance long-range performance.
Lastly, the Combat Stock improves handling stats, such as ADS time, ADS movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and flinch resistance.
Overall, this setup improves the HDR’s bullet velocity from 700 m/s to 1208 m/s, a massive jump that lets you confidently land one-shot headshots across long distances.
Best AK-74 assault rifle build in Warzone Season 3 Verdansk
Here is the recommended loadout build:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
The Compensator helps control vertical recoil and gun kick, whereas the Vertical Foregrip reduces horizontal recoil. Together, these attachments significantly improve recoil control.
The Gain-Twist Barrel is another crucial attachment which improves the bullet velocity by 40%, making the weapon effective even at longer ranges.
The Extended Mag II is used to increase the magazine capacity from 30 to 50 rounds, allowing sustained firing with fewer reloads.
Finally, the Volzhskiy Reflex provides a clear and unobstructed sight picture, ideal for tracking moving targets in close to mid-range encounters.
