Call of Duty 2025 Zombies new details leaked, here's what we know

A few potential details about the upcoming Call of Duty 2025 Zombies mode game were leaked online. The supposed next title in the COD franchise has been rumored to arrive later this year and may bring some interesting changes to the Zombies gameplay and storyline. According to content creator @CodeNamePizza, the next game will feature old characters, like Tank Dempsey and perhaps even Richtofen. The streamer cited Insider Gaming as their primary source.

This article will further explore the leaked details surrounding the mysterious Call of Duty 2025 Zombies mode in the upcoming title.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Call of Duty 2025 Zombies: Potential details leaked online

According to previous leaks found online, Call of Duty 2025 could be a sequel to the main campaign of Black Ops 2. Now, newer details also suggest that the next Zombies mode will mark the return of the map known as TranZit, as seen in Black Ops 2.

The map is one of the largest Zombies maps in the franchise and has a rich and interesting history to back it up. Furthermore, the original crew might return as multiversal variants of themselves. This crew involved the likes of Richtofen, Tank Dempsey, Takeo Masaki, and more.

The Call of Duty 2025 Zombies mode might also be round-based much like the current version, and will allegedly feature Wonder Vehicles. Fans may already be familiar with Wonder Weapons as seen in the previous and current iteration of the game. The vehicles could have a similar quirk where they offer a special ability or more power than regular modes of transport.

Finally, the Zombies mode in Call of Duty 2025 could potentially focus on the largest map created for the game mode in its history. Given that TranZit is already such a large map, it may get a remake, and many new and old areas can open up for players to explore. This would effectively make it rather massive and interesting.

Unfortunately, there are no official confirmations from Treyarch, Activision, or anyone else regarding the game. So, it's safe to assume that the title will remain under wraps for some more time while Black Ops 6 finishes its popular run after being released in October 2024.

Black Ops 6 is currently in its third season. The pattern of release dates for these titles indicates that Call of Duty 2025 Zombies and the main game could be launched or at least teased in the latter half of 2025.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskededa:

