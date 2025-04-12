When does the Return to Verdansk event end in Warzone

The Return to Verdansk event in Warzone will end on April 15, 2025, at 9 am PT. At the time of writing, fans have three more days to claim all the rewards in it. Once the event concludes, all the exclusive rewards will be gone, including the rare Trail Blazer Operator skin. Hence, if players are yet to get their hands on all the items that the event brings, it's advised to take advantage of this weekend.
Depending on their current region of residence, the aforementioned date and time might look a bit different. In this article, we'll take a look at the event's end date and time for different regions.
Return to Verdansk event in Warzone end date and time for all regions
In the table below, we have discussed the end date and time for the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone for different regions:
As seen from the table above, in regions such as China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, the end date shifts by an entire day. But don't get your hopes up if you are from those regions as these are differences in the time zones. The event will end simultaneously across the world. The table is simply converting the same time for different regions.
The only reward that can be claimed after the event ends is the Kali Sticks, which you can unlock through the Armory later. However, it will require you to put in a lot of hours grinding XP. Hence, it is suggested to take advantage of this weekend to claim all these rewards before the event concludes.
If you're struggling to complete the event, you may refer to our guide linked below.
That covers everything that you need to know about the end date for the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone. If your current region of residence was not mentioned in the table above, you may refer to the in-game event tab. It will show you the end date and time in your location accurately.
