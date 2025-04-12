When does the Return to Verdansk event end in Warzone

The Return to Verdansk event in Warzone will end on April 15, 2025, at 9 am PT. At the time of writing, fans have three more days to claim all the rewards in it. Once the event concludes, all the exclusive rewards will be gone, including the rare Trail Blazer Operator skin. Hence, if players are yet to get their hands on all the items that the event brings, it's advised to take advantage of this weekend.

Ad

Depending on their current region of residence, the aforementioned date and time might look a bit different. In this article, we'll take a look at the event's end date and time for different regions.

Return to Verdansk event in Warzone end date and time for all regions

In the table below, we have discussed the end date and time for the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone for different regions:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) April 15, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Time (MT) April 15, 2025, at 10 AM Central Time (CT) April 15, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET) April 15, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) April 15, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Time (CET) April 15, 2025, at 6 PM (CEST) Eastern European Time (EET) April 15, 2025, at 7 PM (EEST) Indian Standard Time (IST) April 15, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) April 16, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) April 16, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) April 16, 2025, at 2 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) April 16, 2025, at 4 AM

Ad

Also read: Trail Blazer skin reportedly had only a 0.01% drop rate before the patch

Discussing the end date and time for the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

As seen from the table above, in regions such as China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, the end date shifts by an entire day. But don't get your hopes up if you are from those regions as these are differences in the time zones. The event will end simultaneously across the world. The table is simply converting the same time for different regions.

Ad

The only reward that can be claimed after the event ends is the Kali Sticks, which you can unlock through the Armory later. However, it will require you to put in a lot of hours grinding XP. Hence, it is suggested to take advantage of this weekend to claim all these rewards before the event concludes.

If you're struggling to complete the event, you may refer to our guide linked below.

Ad

Read more: How to complete Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly

That covers everything that you need to know about the end date for the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone. If your current region of residence was not mentioned in the table above, you may refer to the in-game event tab. It will show you the end date and time in your location accurately.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More