How to unlock Kali Sticks in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Kali Sticks return in Warzone and Black Ops 6, bringing one of the most fun melee weapons back into the mix. If you love sprinting at opponents and smacking them down with lightning-fast swings or generally causing chaos up close, you’ll want to get your hands on these as soon as possible.

Luckily, unlocking them isn’t too difficult, and once you do, they’re a blast to use. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Kali Sticks in Warzone and BO6.

How to get the Kali Sticks in Warzone and Black Ops 6

There are two main ways to unlock the Kali Sticks, depending on whether you’re playing during a special event or not. If you're around for the Return to Verdansk event, you can unlock the weapon by completing all 14 event challenges.

The final challenge in the event will grant you the sticks, meaning you’ll have to put in some work, but at least you’ll get other rewards along the way.

The event features a variety of challenges, such as:

Getting melee kills

Opening safes in Verdansk

Eliminating enemies with specific weapons

Since Verdansk is full of tight corridors, stairwells, and buildings, it’s a great map to test out melee playstyles.

If you missed the Return to Verdansk event, there's an alternative way to unlock the Kali Sticks:

Get 3 kills while sliding in 15 different matches using a Combat Knife.

Once you complete this melee-based challenge, the weapon will be unlocked permanently in Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

The Kali Sticks are known for their incredibly high attacking speed, making them one of the deadliest melee weapons in the game. They are a two-hit kill weapon, allowing you to take down enemies before they can react. Their silent eliminations make them perfect for stealthy gameplay, and they are capable of both light and heavy attacks. The light attack delivers rapid swings, while the heavy attack is slower but stronger, hence useful for finishing off stunned enemies.

However, there are downsides to using the Kali Sticks. Their short range means you have to be extremely close to land hits, and they leave you vulnerable at medium and long ranges, making them difficult to use in open areas. It's important to keep these factors in mind while using them.

