New Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details have emerged from a data miner, showcasing interesting features in the reported game mode. From the method of player insertion into the map to the looting mechanics and a destructive ring, the leaked content offers a lot to unpack.

DICE is reportedly set to introduce the Battle Royale mode alongside a campaign and other multiplayer formats, with BF Labs conducting playtests during the alpha phase of BF6.

In this article, we take a look at the new Battlefield 6 Battle Royale leaks and everything we know about them.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

New Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details leaked

Various details on the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale game mode have been leaked by a well-known data miner, @temporyal, who shared the information on X. According to the clip they shared on the platform, the Battle Royale map will be set in California.

The post also mentions gameplay mechanics such as looting and player insertion. In the footage shared, players are shown dropping into the map via a CH-47 Chinook. This Boeing aircraft is a helicopter that features double rotors and is capable of carrying heavy loads.

The post further mentions a destructive ring, said to be made of a chemical compound called "NXC."

In addition to these details, a Reddit post by @Squishie-Stack gives us a glimpse at the looting mechanic of BF6 Battle Royale, which seems similar to those in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. This is a notable change from Firestorm in Battlefield V, which faced numerous complaints regarding its looting mechanic and was unpopular among fans.

