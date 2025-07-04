  • home icon
  Massive Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details leaked: Map, insertion method, destructive ring, and more

Massive Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details leaked: Map, insertion method, destructive ring, and more

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jul 04, 2025 08:40 GMT
New Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details have been leaked.
New Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details have been leaked (Image via Electronics Arts)

New Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details have emerged from a data miner, showcasing interesting features in the reported game mode. From the method of player insertion into the map to the looting mechanics and a destructive ring, the leaked content offers a lot to unpack.

DICE is reportedly set to introduce the Battle Royale mode alongside a campaign and other multiplayer formats, with BF Labs conducting playtests during the alpha phase of BF6.

In this article, we take a look at the new Battlefield 6 Battle Royale leaks and everything we know about them.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

New Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details leaked

Various details on the Battlefield 6 Battle Royale game mode have been leaked by a well-known data miner, @temporyal, who shared the information on X. According to the clip they shared on the platform, the Battle Royale map will be set in California.

The post also mentions gameplay mechanics such as looting and player insertion. In the footage shared, players are shown dropping into the map via a CH-47 Chinook. This Boeing aircraft is a helicopter that features double rotors and is capable of carrying heavy loads.

The post further mentions a destructive ring, said to be made of a chemical compound called "NXC."

Potentially a glimpse into how looting will be handled in the BR mode. Better than firestorm. byu/Squishie-Stack inBattlefield
In addition to these details, a Reddit post by @Squishie-Stack gives us a glimpse at the looting mechanic of BF6 Battle Royale, which seems similar to those in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. This is a notable change from Firestorm in Battlefield V, which faced numerous complaints regarding its looting mechanic and was unpopular among fans.

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
