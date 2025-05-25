Battlefield 6 might have an issue before its launch, fans point out

The first part of the Battlefield 6 class system was outlined in a recent BF Labs community update. The goal of this system is to incorporate gameplay mechanics that have evolved with the franchise. The developers aim to make these classes like a set of interrelated systems where players have the flexibility to choose how they fulfill a particular role. This, however, has sparked a community discussion, where a majority of fans want the weapons to be class-specific.

While some of the franchise's previous titles featured a class system that fans have considered enjoyable, the flexibility of choosing any weapon regardless of the class has received several criticisms in the last title, Battlefield 2042.

This article will go over the BF Labs community update, which shines a spotlight on the design philosophy for the upcoming Battlefield 6. We will also take a look at the response that this approach has garnered from the community.

Battlefield 6 class system and its components

The class system being worked on in the BF Labs has two main components: the customizable options and the class-defining features. While the customizable components help explore the class system in detail, the class-defining features present some expectations that are set for that role.

The class system for Battlefield 6 has received massive backlash (Image via Electronic Arts)

The customization options in this class system being developed for Battlefield 6 are as follows:

Weapon loadouts : Weapons are fully customizable, with the freedom to play using whatever you want.

: Weapons are fully customizable, with the freedom to play using whatever you want. Class gadgets : These are tailored to each class, with the option to equip two gadgets.

: These are tailored to each class, with the option to equip two gadgets. Training : You unlock traits the more you play the match.

: You unlock traits the more you play the match. Throwable gadgets: These are class-tailored throwables.

The class-defining features being tested in BF Labs for Battlefield 6 are as follows:

Signature weapon : A weapon category tailored for that particular class with a tied trait.

: A weapon category tailored for that particular class with a tied trait. Signature trait : Passive bonuses tailored to each role.

: Passive bonuses tailored to each role. Signature gadget : Unique tools and gadgets that are separate from class gadgets and fulfil a role tailored to the class.

: Unique tools and gadgets that are separate from class gadgets and fulfil a role tailored to the class. Default weapon packages: A pre-set combo of attachments for weapons that are combat-ready for each specific class.

Community feedback on the class system - part 1 update

The majority of the Battlefield community has come together to voice their opinion regarding the weapon loadout freedom in each class. On the social media platform X, where this developer's update was posted, a user @MASSIVEgaming18 stated:

"LOCK WEAPONS TO CLASSES!!, I don't want a medic camping with a sniper"

The concern regarding players choosing any random weapon loadout without a specific class in mind brings a lot of backlash from the community. As experienced by players in Battlefield 2042, unlocked weapon choices for all classes tend to make every player choose self-sufficiency to an extent where proper teamplay is no longer possible. This was echoed in @sneakyforreal's comment under the X post sharing the update:

"Did you learn anything from 2042?! lock the weapons behind classes like in a proper battlefield game!!!"

The requirement to fill a squad with appropriate roles made titles like BF1 and BFV popular, thanks to their focus on teamwork and the presence of class-locked weapons.

In a recent Reddit post sharing the same concerns, u/MinotusBF engaged in a community discussion and enquired about the opinions that players had on the new class system. This user went on to state:

"This entire systems just reeks of "streamlining" and simply caters to people who don't want to do any teamplay but still succeed."

The team synergy provided by role-locked weapons, traits, and gadgets is one of the reasons why a few older BF titles still have an active player count to this day. As the user above stated, streamlining classes to become self-sufficient makes the need for classes redundant. This stark difference is visible in Battlefield 2042 when comparing it to BF1.

Comment byu/MinotusBF from discussion inBattlefield Expand Post

Choosing the Assault class character and being capable enough to not require teammates makes the existence of roles questionable, as discussed in the community forums. For example, Redditor u/InformalYesterday760 stated:

"All classes should have a squad utility - and I just don't consider "but I go for kills" to be a squad utility."

This user suggested that every class should receive a squad utility, which would benefit the team in the long run during a match. The selfish play of running and gunning should not be considered a unique trait for any class. With players having a negative overall experience from Battlefield 2042's class system, this BF Labs update has the entire community unanimously oppose the idea of weapon freedom.

More on Battlefield Labs and future updates

BF Labs is actively holding playtest sessions for Battlefield 6, with players from various specific regions across the globe taking part. Feedback, as mentioned by the Labs team, is a crucial part of BF6's development. Therefore, all content related to the recent community update regarding the class system (part one) is subject to change.

