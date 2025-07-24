Battlefield 6 reveal trailer shows a movie-like campaign and massive destruction

Battlefield 6 reveal trailer is officially here, and EA has only showcased the possible campaign in the upcoming title. From the first look, the campaign looks straight out of a Tom Cruise movie. Although EA has yet to share more details about the campaign, the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer has given us enough context about what to expect, and it’s modern, intense warfare on a large scale.
Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer and what was shown in it.
Battlefield 6 reveal trailer explained
The trailer starts with the President of the United States addressing the nation. According to the announcement, the world is in grave danger from Pax Armata, a mercenary group that threatens the peace of the entire world. The President states,
“No country is safe from their reach.”
It seems like Battlefield 6’s story is set in a modern timeline, as predicted, and your job will probably be to fight against the PMC called Pax Armata. Lifelong Battlefield fans will also be happy to see that the trailer features a massive amount of destruction. We also see a massive bridge collapsing as the warfare continues.
There are also snippets of several players jumping with parachutes onto a large map, which might be the rumored battle royale mode in Battlefield 6. EA has also announced that the multiplayer reveal will be on July 31, and you can now wishlist the game for your respective platforms.
Several leaks also indicate that the Battlefield 6 Open Beta might go live after July 31. With EA’s confirmation that July 31 will be the day the multiplayer is revealed, there is a high chance that the previous leaks regarding the Beta are true.
