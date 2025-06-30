Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaked, and fans are loving it

Leaked footage of Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay has fans voicing their excitement regarding the classic game mode. Initially introduced as Gold Rush in Battlefield: Bad Company, this game mode is set to make a return in the upcoming Battlefield title. Following the BF Labs and its updated alpha stage of Battlefield 6 testing, we have leaked footage from the Rush game mode, and it looks promising.

Please note: This leaked footage comes from a BiliBili user @FlyingBunny5566.

Also read: Battlefield 6 might have an issue before its launch, fans point out

Shared by @QNDZYcom on X, fans expressed mostly positive opinions. @FkMisIn4mation stated:

"Looks like classic bf to me"

Their statement comparing the leaked gameplay to classic Battlefield highlights that this game mode has been a part of the BF franchise for a while. From Bad Company and its sequel to BF3, BF,4 and BF1, Rush has been a game mode where swiftness is pivotal.

An X user commenting about new leaked Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay footage (Image via X)

Adding onto the positivity, @Jim_Tu7 on X stated:

"Leaked footage looks promising!"

BF Labs was created to bring the developers and BF playerbase together to work on DICE's upcoming BF title. This lab offers playtest opportunities worldwide and considers user input in the development of Battlefield 6. This has helped incorporate feedback, reflected in the positivity surrounding the leaked gameplay footage.

Another user, @KatalistBeats, focusing on the nostalgia evoked by the Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaks, states:

"This looks like Bad Company 1/2, keep the old school vibes coming."

Bad Company 1 and 2 had initially titled the game mode as Gold Rush. It had players divided into attackers and defenders, where the former, with limited respawn tickets, tried to destroy some Gold Crates while the latter prevented them from doing so. The same objective style is showcased in the leaks.

The 8-minute-long clip highlights a sense of swift action with lethal vehicles available in this small-scale game mode.

Another X user sharing their opinion on Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaks (Image via X)

Amidst the excitement spurred on by the impressive visuals, X user @MumosoYT commented about the sound:

"Sounds like battle field 4 holy win🔥🔥"

This leaked Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay includes weapon sounds and vehicular audio. Although in its alpha development stage, the game has not failed to impress fans with its audio and visuals.

More on Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaks

Development for the upcoming Battlefield game has split the community into two through the class system. This is because most of the fans dislike the idea of not locking weapon categories to their respective classes. However, development is still ongoing, and several elements are subject to change.

As of now, bringing back Rush, Battle Royal, and the popular Conquest game mode has made a positive impact on the community.

