Battlefield 6 Standard Edition will cost €80 as per leaks, after EA CEO hinted at not raising prices

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:06 GMT
Battlefield 6 price as been leaked (Image via Electronic Arts)
Battlefield 6 price has been leaked (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 6 was officially announced recently, and fans are excited. The game’s first official reveal trailer is scheduled to drop on July 24, 2025. However, just a day before the reveal trailer, a new leak surfaced that might spark concerns among gamers.

A few months ago, EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked during an investor call whether the company plans to raise game prices like some of its competitors. He, along with the Chief Financial Officer, indicated that they currently have no such plans. But now, a leak from @billbil_kun, a well-known insider, suggests otherwise.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the expected price of Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and unofficial reports. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Leak suggests Battlefield 6 could cost more than the fans probably expected

As mentioned previously, in the latest investor call, Andrew Wilson was asked about raising the game prices. While he didn’t give a concrete answer, both he and the CFO indicated that Electronic Arts had no current plans. This gave players hope that Battlefield 6 would cost below $80/€70, which has become the new standard for AAA titles.

That said, a new report, which was published via DeaLabs Magazine, appears to contradict those claims. This report is published by reputable leaker @billbil_kun, who has made numerous correct predictions in the past, such as the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5, hints regarding the release of Nintendo Switch 2 back in 2024, and more.

According to them, the upcoming Battlefield 6 may launch at a much higher price point than expected. Here's the reported breakdown of prices:

Standard Edition

  • PC: €69.99 (~$80)
  • PlayStation 5: €79.99 (~$93)
  • Xbox Series X|S: €79.99 (~$93)

Phantom Edition

  • PC: €99.99 (~$115)
  • PlayStation 5: €109.99 (~$129)
  • Xbox Series X|S: €109.99 (~$129)

The suggested prices put the upcoming Battlefield at the top of the current pricing spectrum, alongside other AAA titles from big publishers. The console prices appear to be even higher, probably due to platform fees. Needless to say, this might raise concerns among fans who were eagerly waiting for this title.

That's everything we know about the expected prices for now. All we can do is wait for the reveal trailer coming on July 24, 2025, and hopefully get the official pricing details from the developers.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

