Battlefield 6 reveal trailer countdown: Where to watch and start time for all regions

The highly anticipated Battlefield 6 has officially been announced, and the hype surrounding it is enormous. After months of leaks and endless rumors, especially from the Battlefield LABS playtest, the fans have a confirmed release to look forward to. The official X account revealed that the first official trailer will drop on July 24, 2025. This would be the first time in years that a new Call of Duty and Battlefield are releasing in the same year.
On that note, here’s the exact trailer release time for all major regions and a live countdown for the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer launch.
Battlefield 6 reveal trailer: Release date and time for all major regions
The first official Battlefield 6 trailer is scheduled to premiere on July 24, 2025, at 10:57 am Eastern Time. The trailer will be available on the official Battlefield YouTube channel, where the premier link is already live. You can visit the premier from the embed below.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is the exact time for major time zones around the world:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 24, 2025, at 7:57 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 24, 2025, at 8:57 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 24, 2025, at 9:57 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 24, 2025, at 10:57 am
- British Summer Time (BST): July 24, 2025, at 3:57 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 24, 2025, at 4:57 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 24, 2025, at 5:57 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): July 24, 2025, at 8:27 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): July 24, 2025, at 10:57 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): July 24, 2025, at 11:57 pm
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 25, 2025, at 12:57 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 25, 2025, at 2:57 am
As of now, the only official visual we have is a banner that shows four soldiers standing in front of a modern-day city, which is destroyed in war. On the right side, there's a massive explosion happening on a giant bridge, possibly hinting at large-scale destruction.
Battlefield 6 reveal trailer live countdown
To make it easier, here's a live countdown:
That's everything we know about the upcoming Battlefield so far. Make sure to check out the premiere, as it may also give us a glimpse of the gameplay and the release date.
Read more articles here:
- Massive Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details leaked: Map, insertion method, destructive ring, and more
- Battlefield developer hints at how SBMM will work in the game
- Battlefield will not raise the game price like their competitors, EA CEO reveals
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.