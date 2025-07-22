Battlefield 6 reveal trailer countdown: Where to watch and start time for all regions

The highly anticipated Battlefield 6 has officially been announced, and the hype surrounding it is enormous. After months of leaks and endless rumors, especially from the Battlefield LABS playtest, the fans have a confirmed release to look forward to. The official X account revealed that the first official trailer will drop on July 24, 2025. This would be the first time in years that a new Call of Duty and Battlefield are releasing in the same year.

Ad

On that note, here’s the exact trailer release time for all major regions and a live countdown for the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer launch.

Battlefield 6 reveal trailer: Release date and time for all major regions

The first official Battlefield 6 trailer is scheduled to premiere on July 24, 2025, at 10:57 am Eastern Time. The trailer will be available on the official Battlefield YouTube channel, where the premier link is already live. You can visit the premier from the embed below.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Here is the exact time for major time zones around the world:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 24, 2025, at 7:57 am

July 24, 2025, at 7:57 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 24, 2025, at 8:57 am

July 24, 2025, at 8:57 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 24, 2025, at 9:57 am

July 24, 2025, at 9:57 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 24, 2025, at 10:57 am

July 24, 2025, at 10:57 am British Summer Time (BST): July 24, 2025, at 3:57 pm

July 24, 2025, at 3:57 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 24, 2025, at 4:57 pm

July 24, 2025, at 4:57 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 24, 2025, at 5:57 pm

July 24, 2025, at 5:57 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): July 24, 2025, at 8:27 pm

July 24, 2025, at 8:27 pm China Standard Time (CST): July 24, 2025, at 10:57 pm

July 24, 2025, at 10:57 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): July 24, 2025, at 11:57 pm

July 24, 2025, at 11:57 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 25, 2025, at 12:57 am

July 25, 2025, at 12:57 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 25, 2025, at 2:57 am

Ad

As of now, the only official visual we have is a banner that shows four soldiers standing in front of a modern-day city, which is destroyed in war. On the right side, there's a massive explosion happening on a giant bridge, possibly hinting at large-scale destruction.

Battlefield 6 reveal trailer live countdown

To make it easier, here's a live countdown:

Ad

That's everything we know about the upcoming Battlefield so far. Make sure to check out the premiere, as it may also give us a glimpse of the gameplay and the release date.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.