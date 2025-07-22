Battlefield 6 has officially been announced, reveal trailer in two days

EA has just announced Battlefield 6, and the title is exactly what fans have been speculating about for months now. EA has also revealed that the official reveal trailer for the upcoming Battlefield 6 will go live on July 24. Although the gaming behemoth previously revealed snippets of how the next Battlefield 6 game will look, the exact name was hidden until today. For the last couple of months, players have been receiving invitations for the game's playtest, and there have been leaks almost all over the internet.Now, we have the official name of the game, and it will be called Battlefield 6. While the last installment deviated from the naming chronology after Battlefield V, it seems we are back to how it was going. Read more to learn about when the reveal trailer goes live and what to expect from it.When does the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer go live?The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer goes live on July 24 at 8 AM PT. Although nothing has been official yet, the thumbnail for the reveal trailer clearly indicates that the upcoming game will be set in a modern setting. While the last installment, Battlefield 2042, was set in the future, the franchise is taking a step back. It is also expected from the game to have a heavy destruction mechanism similar to its predecessor Battlefield 4, which was also set in a modern setting.Where to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer ?The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer will officially go live on Battlefield’s YouTube channel. Click here to see the reveal trailer on July 24, 2025. It is no surprise that FPS fans have been clamoring for a new Battlefield 6, and with the last one not going as expected, the expectations are higher than ever.Several leaks from industry insiders suggest Battlefield 6 will feature a free-to-play battle royale similar to Warzone in Call of Duty’s ecosystem. We also expect to see a glimpse of the fan-favorite mode in the upcoming reveal trailer. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Battlefield 6.Check out our other Battlefield 6 related coverage:Battlefield 6 campaign footage leakedBattlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaked, and fans are loving itDICE gives major updates about the next Battlefield: Everything we know