The next Battlefield game will likely witness a major class system overhaul, as clarified by developer DICE. The official Battlefield Labs page received two major community update posts discussing the upcoming class system as it evolves into something new for the fans. DICE revealed that players will have pre-defined and customizable factors to balance out their playing experience.

Ad

This article will go over everything about the class system in the next Battlefield game.

Class system in the upcoming Battlefield game: Everything you need to know

Class System Part 1 recap

Breakdown of fixed and customizable features (Image via EA)

The first class system update post for the next Battlefield from DICE suggested that certain aspects of your gameplay will be fixed while others may be customizable to a certain extent. Things like loadouts, class-specific gadgets, training, and throwables will be available in certain options to pick from.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, factors such as signature weapon, default weapon packages, signature trait, and signature gadget will all be pre-defined to your specific class. The classes in the game will be Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon.

Class-specific training

How training would work in the upcoming game (Image via EA)

Part two update of the class system for the upcoming Battlefield title sheds some light on the customizable training path you can take while trying to fit into a certain class or role.

Ad

You can choose from two distinct training paths for any of the classes. Individual training paths are divided into four levels, each providing its own benefit. You progress from level 0 to level 3 based on your teamplay and XP score during a match. It's much like earning points to activate certain abilities.

Level 0 is where you have a pre-earned passive ability. At levels 1 and 2, you can help your team through your role, and finally, Level 3 is a manually activated, one-time use ability. Consider it an ultimate ability, similar to that in games like Valorant and Overwatch.

Ad

Signature weapons

As mentioned earlier, the new Battlefield will likely see signature features for all four classes. This is why each class will focus on only a certain type of weapon. Assault players will have Assault Rifles, Engineers will receive SMGs, Support players get LMGs, and Recons will get Sniper Rifles.

All these signature weapons will allow players to do their work in their roles better, thereby strengthening class identity in the next Battlefield.

Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 campaign footage leaked

Signature traits

All classes will also feature unique signature traits. The Assault class will have Enhanced Mobility, allowing them to be the tip of the spear by leading the charge. They will face less fall damage and receive no speed penalty from the fall.

The Engineers' signature trait is Explosive Damage Resistance. The trait is rather self-explanatory. Support players will be able to revive players faster while stationary, and finally, Recons will receive the Aim Spotting ability, where they can spot enemies while aiming down sight automatically. This ability is still in the works as Battlefield develops, and BF Labs is actively seeking feedback to make improvements or changes.

Ad

Signature gadget

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on their roles, each class gets a unique gadget as well. Assault players will receive an Adrenaline Injection that grants resistance from stuns and flashes, enhances sprint speed, reduces explosive damage, and amplifies enemy footsteps for a brief period.

Engineer players in the upcoming Battlefield will get the Repair Tool. Just as in the old game, this will be useful to repair vehicles. Supports will have the Supply Bag to either heal or feed ammo to the team. Finally, the Recons will get the Motion Sensor gadget to track enemy movement in a certain limited range.

Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaked, and fans are loving it

These are all the significant details from the recent community update post on BF Labs. The upcoming game is still in development and will likely take a long time before it's out. Regardless, DICE is keeping fans well-informed to encourage constant feedback and engagement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.