Battlefield 6 campaign footage leaked

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jun 19, 2025 15:48 GMT
BF Labs update shows us a glimpse of Battlefield 6 campaign.
Concept Art from BF Labs and Battlefield 6 campaign (Image via DICE)

Battlefield 6 campaign footage has been leaked following the progression of DICE's upcoming game's development stage. After months of pre-alpha playtesting, which showcased several aspects of the upcoming Battlefield game, credible sources have leaked some footage that is reported to be from the upcoming campaign.

BF Labs has been crucial for both the development purposes of Battlefield 6 as well as reporting updates on the game's development. In this article, we will take a look at the leaked Battlefield 6 campaign footage.

Please note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take all the information with a grain of salt.

New leaked Battlefield 6 campaign footage

Thanks to a data miner and a credible source of leaks, @temporyal on the X social media platform, we get a sneak peek of a short clip that is reported to be from the campaign of DICE's upcoming BF title. As the game's development stage progressed from pre-alpha to alpha, the new BF Labs update has given us a sneak peek of what to expect.

Although the clip lacks audio, the playthrough/cutscene showcases interaction between the player and other characters. These characters proceed to get inside a truck while two jets can be spotted in the distance.

With an open map design that showcases massive scale, we find these jets ejecting flares and then firing two missiles at the dam where our characters are located.

Also read: Battlefield 6 might have an issue before its launch, fans point out

They make haste and get out of the explosion zone, while ensuring their guns are still up and ready to tackle any foes that swarm the truck. As the dam slowly collapses, the camera pans to show us the massive destruction of the landmark, with our characters escaping narrowly.

In this Battlefield 6 campaign footage, several structures are still unmapped, and the rigging of the 3D models is still being worked on. This is because the game is in the alpha stage of development.

That said, the environmental destruction as well as character interactions do well in taking players back to a trip down the memory lane of previous Battlefield titles that feature similar iconic moments.

For more news on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS).

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
