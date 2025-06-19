  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Battlefield 6 is reportedly in the next stage of development, playtest now features battle royale

Battlefield 6 is reportedly in the next stage of development, playtest now features battle royale

By Debabrata Naiya
Published Jun 19, 2025 17:03 GMT
Battlefield 6 new details revealed
Battlefield 6 new details leaked (Image via EA)

It has been some time since playtesting for the next Battlefield game, presumably Battlefield 6, began in Battlefield Labs. Although EA has not yet confirmed the title, a recent report by Insider Gaming claims that the playtest has progressed to the next stage, beyond pre-Alpha. Playtesters have reportedly confirmed that the game is now in its Alpha stage, indicating that it may soon reach the Beta stage and offer accessibility to a greater number of players.

Read on to learn more about Battlefield 6’s reported Alpha stage.

Note: This article is based on reports, and certain aspects are based on leaks by dataminers. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Battlefield 6’s Alpha stage reportedly features the battle royale mode

It’s no secret that the next Battlefield will include a free-to-play battle royale mode. Following the model of Call of Duty and Warzone, Battlefield aims to deliver a premium multiplayer experience alongside a free battle royale mode for all players in its next iteration. Its Alpha stage supposedly currently includes this game mode, though reports indicate it is not yet accessible to playtesters. However, those in Battlefield Labs are hopeful it will become available soon.

also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, dataminers have also unearthed three images from the battle royale mode, and there is a description that reads:

"After a massive explosion devastates Fort Lyndon and its nearby beach town, the area is evacuated under threat of toxic fallout."

The battle royale mode, reportedly developed by Ripple Effect, likely shares mechanics with the multiplayer version. Leaks have showcased promising gameplay, sparking optimism within the community about the next Battlefield title's launch. The leaked gameplay also closely resembles the iconic Battlefield 4, set in the modern era.

Right now, there is no exact release date for the upcoming title. However, EA has revealed that the game will be released before the end of March in 2026. Hence, we can expect a sprint release for the next Battlefield game.

Check out our other news and guides related to Battlefield:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications