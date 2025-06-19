Battlefield 6 is reportedly in the next stage of development, playtest now features battle royale

It has been some time since playtesting for the next Battlefield game, presumably Battlefield 6, began in Battlefield Labs. Although EA has not yet confirmed the title, a recent report by Insider Gaming claims that the playtest has progressed to the next stage, beyond pre-Alpha. Playtesters have reportedly confirmed that the game is now in its Alpha stage, indicating that it may soon reach the Beta stage and offer accessibility to a greater number of players.

Read on to learn more about Battlefield 6’s reported Alpha stage.

Note: This article is based on reports, and certain aspects are based on leaks by dataminers. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Battlefield 6’s Alpha stage reportedly features the battle royale mode

It’s no secret that the next Battlefield will include a free-to-play battle royale mode. Following the model of Call of Duty and Warzone, Battlefield aims to deliver a premium multiplayer experience alongside a free battle royale mode for all players in its next iteration. Its Alpha stage supposedly currently includes this game mode, though reports indicate it is not yet accessible to playtesters. However, those in Battlefield Labs are hopeful it will become available soon.

Furthermore, dataminers have also unearthed three images from the battle royale mode, and there is a description that reads:

"After a massive explosion devastates Fort Lyndon and its nearby beach town, the area is evacuated under threat of toxic fallout."

The battle royale mode, reportedly developed by Ripple Effect, likely shares mechanics with the multiplayer version. Leaks have showcased promising gameplay, sparking optimism within the community about the next Battlefield title's launch. The leaked gameplay also closely resembles the iconic Battlefield 4, set in the modern era.

Right now, there is no exact release date for the upcoming title. However, EA has revealed that the game will be released before the end of March in 2026. Hence, we can expect a sprint release for the next Battlefield game.

