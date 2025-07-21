Battlefield 6 Open Beta details leaked: Everything we know

The next Battlefield game, possibly titled Battlefield 6, has yet to be officially confirmed, but solid leaks have recently surfaced alongside an official post regarding the upcoming Open Beta. DICE’s upcoming title remains tightly under wraps, with even its name yet to be revealed, leaving the community highly curious about what’s in store.Despite the lack of an official title, the developers took a slightly different approach by sharing a major update on their official X handle, revealing key details about the Open Beta for their upcoming game.In this article, we’ll break down everything revealed so far, both officially and through leaks, about DICE’s upcoming shooter reportedly titled Battlefield 6.Every detail about Battlefield 6 Open Beta exploredBattlefield 6 seems to be the title of the next entry in the franchise, based on a credible leak. A content creator posted on X, showcasing a large grey case they received from EA, clearly labeled Battlefield 6. However, the post was quickly removed, either by the user or by EA. The exact reason remains uncertain, but it's speculated that the removal was due to a breach of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).Despite the removal, the images and information have already spread widely on Reddit and X. That said, since there's no official confirmation from DICE or EA, the name &quot;Battlefield 6&quot; should be treated as unconfirmed.Furthermore, the leaked case was tightly wrapped in red straps with keywords printed on it: “Breakthrough,” “Conquest,” and “PTFO.” This strongly suggests that Breakthrough and Conquest may be the two main modes of this upcoming title. Meanwhile, PTFO (Play The F***ing Objective) is a well-known term among the Battlefield community.Another known content creator, @rivaLxfactor, has added more weight to the speculation by revealing that, according to his sources, EA is planning a three-day event starting July 29, 2025. If accurate, this points to a potential game reveal on July 31, 2025, possibly followed by the Open Beta launch.On the official front, the @Battlefield X account made a curious post, stating:“Starting at Open Beta, players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not.”This confirms that the upcoming Open Beta will have the option to play either Open and Closed weapon setups.For those unfamiliar, Open Weapons are universally accessible, regardless of class. Whether you're playing as Assault, Support, Recon, or Engineer, all weapons are available to you.On the other hand, Closed Weapons, also referred to as Signature Weapons, are class-restricted, meaning each class will have its own designated weapons that other classes can't access.Although there has been no official information about when the Open Beta will go live, the recent post and leaked details suggest that a reveal could be coming soon. Following that, we can expect more information, including the exact dates for the Open Beta.That covers everything we currently know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.