  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Battlefield 6 reveal date leaked, and it's sooner than fans expected

Battlefield 6 reveal date leaked, and it's sooner than fans expected

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:08 GMT
Battlefield 6 announcement date leaked for upcoming EA event (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 announcement date leaked for upcoming EA event (Image via EA)

Recent leaks hint at a possible Battlefield 6 announcement by EA by the end of July 2025. This came as a surprise for the whole community when an X post by @rivaLxfactor mentioned the potential timeline. The post also contained an image that seems to be a package from EA and is likely being sent out to select content creators for the big reveal. Considering the gameplay leaks and limited information about the shooter title, Battlefield 6’s announcement might be an unexpected event.

Ad

This article will highlight the possible announcement of Battlefield 6 around the end of July 2025.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Rumors suggest Battlefield 6 will be announced in upcoming EA event

The original user who created the X post, @rivaLxfactor, reposted the same and added that they had apparently received confirmation from another source that EA would be hosting a 3-Day event. This event is supposedly kickstarting on July 29, 2025, and will conclude at the end of the month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the leaks, Battlefield is likely going to be announced in the same EA event and will likely showcase gameplay content for the community. The Battlefield 6-themed packages sent out by EA may also be a part of this, as the upcoming shooter title would be featured with various streamers and content creators. The second post also mentions that the game may become available in an early beta phase. However, early beta phases can be highly exclusive at times and could potentially only select a small number of users for the playtest.

Ad
Ad

Also read: Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaked, and fans are loving it

Moreover, @rivaLxfactor also outlined that a basic developer interview might be hosted at the EA event and will likely be used to answer some of the general questions about the game. The interview could provide more insight about what the masses can expect from EA’s upcoming shooter title.

It is important to note that this information is based on leaks, and there have been no official announcements by EA at the time of writing this article. Fans can keep an eye on the official EA blog and social media channels for confirmations. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications