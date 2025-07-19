Battlefield 6 reveal date leaked, and it's sooner than fans expected

Recent leaks hint at a possible Battlefield 6 announcement by EA by the end of July 2025. This came as a surprise for the whole community when an X post by @rivaLxfactor mentioned the potential timeline. The post also contained an image that seems to be a package from EA and is likely being sent out to select content creators for the big reveal. Considering the gameplay leaks and limited information about the shooter title, Battlefield 6’s announcement might be an unexpected event.This article will highlight the possible announcement of Battlefield 6 around the end of July 2025.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Rumors suggest Battlefield 6 will be announced in upcoming EA eventThe original user who created the X post, @rivaLxfactor, reposted the same and added that they had apparently received confirmation from another source that EA would be hosting a 3-Day event. This event is supposedly kickstarting on July 29, 2025, and will conclude at the end of the month.According to the leaks, Battlefield is likely going to be announced in the same EA event and will likely showcase gameplay content for the community. The Battlefield 6-themed packages sent out by EA may also be a part of this, as the upcoming shooter title would be featured with various streamers and content creators. The second post also mentions that the game may become available in an early beta phase. However, early beta phases can be highly exclusive at times and could potentially only select a small number of users for the playtest.Also read: Battlefield 6 Rush gameplay leaked, and fans are loving itMoreover, @rivaLxfactor also outlined that a basic developer interview might be hosted at the EA event and will likely be used to answer some of the general questions about the game. The interview could provide more insight about what the masses can expect from EA’s upcoming shooter title.It is important to note that this information is based on leaks, and there have been no official announcements by EA at the time of writing this article. Fans can keep an eye on the official EA blog and social media channels for confirmations. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Massive Battlefield 6 Battle Royale details leaked: Map, insertion method, destructive ring, and moreBattlefield 6 is reportedly in the next stage of development, playtest now features battle royaleBattlefield 6 campaign footage leaked