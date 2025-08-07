How to unlock PML 5.56 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 is now live and has added the PML 5.56 to the game. This weapon falls under the Light Machine Gun (LMG) category and has a high firing rate and damage output unmatched by any other weapon in the title. You can access the firearm right from the start of Season 5, and it's perfect for close- and mid-range fights. It also comes with two new skins, which we will discuss later in this article.

On that note, here's a guide to unlocking the new PML 5.56 weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get the new PML 5.56 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The PML 5.56 Light Machine Gun can be unlocked after purchasing the Season 5 Battle Pass for 1,100 CoD points, which is equivalent to $9.99. It is available on Page 3 of the Battle Pass, after unlocking the HVT tier. For those unaware, you must complete all tiers on a Battle Pass page to access its HVT rewards.

Trending

PML 5.56 in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The weapon has a magazine size of 100, a max level of 39, and includes Mastery Badges. As a fully automatic LMG, it has a high rate of fire, heavy recoil, low mobility, and a long reload time. It is particularly effective in close to mid-range fights, and its huge magazine size enables you to kill multiple enemies in one go.

Two new skins for PML 5.56 in Black Ops 6 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The firearm also supports various attachments, such as Optics, Muzzles, Barrels, and more, to further enhance its performance.

Note that you can also unlock exclusive skins for the firearm. Regular Battle Pass users can unlock the "Overclock" skin featuring blue tracers for the weapon after completing Page 11 of the Pass. Blackcell users can unlock the "Overclock BlackCell" skin, which features golden aura tracers for the PML 5.56.

