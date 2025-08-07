How to unlock PML 5.56 in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 is now live and has added the PML 5.56 to the game. This weapon falls under the Light Machine Gun (LMG) category and has a high firing rate and damage output unmatched by any other weapon in the title. You can access the firearm right from the start of Season 5, and it's perfect for close- and mid-range fights. It also comes with two new skins, which we will discuss later in this article.
On that note, here's a guide to unlocking the new PML 5.56 weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to get the new PML 5.56 in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The PML 5.56 Light Machine Gun can be unlocked after purchasing the Season 5 Battle Pass for 1,100 CoD points, which is equivalent to $9.99. It is available on Page 3 of the Battle Pass, after unlocking the HVT tier. For those unaware, you must complete all tiers on a Battle Pass page to access its HVT rewards.
The weapon has a magazine size of 100, a max level of 39, and includes Mastery Badges. As a fully automatic LMG, it has a high rate of fire, heavy recoil, low mobility, and a long reload time. It is particularly effective in close to mid-range fights, and its huge magazine size enables you to kill multiple enemies in one go.
Read more: Black Ops 6 split-screen not working: Possible fixes explored
The firearm also supports various attachments, such as Optics, Muzzles, Barrels, and more, to further enhance its performance.
Check out: How to get a 40% permanent XP boost in WZ and BO6
Note that you can also unlock exclusive skins for the firearm. Regular Battle Pass users can unlock the "Overclock" skin featuring blue tracers for the weapon after completing Page 11 of the Pass. Blackcell users can unlock the "Overclock BlackCell" skin, which features golden aura tracers for the PML 5.56.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news:
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 pre-load details: Everything we know
- Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we know
- Black Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know
- How to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies
- CODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get the