  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:12 GMT
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass details are live (Image via Activision)
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass details are live (Image via Activision)

Details about the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass have been officially revealed through a blog post. This season, one of the Black Ops series' popular side characters, Lawrence Sims, makes a return.

Ad

As always, the Battle Pass offers a range of content that appeals to fans, with multiple versions to choose from: the Standard Battle Pass, the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, and the BlackCell variant.

This article breaks down all the key information about the Season 5 Battle Pass, including pricing for each version and a full list of rewards available in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell Price

The standard version of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,100 CP. If you complete the Battle Pass, you'll earn back the full amount spent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For added benefits and instant rewards, you can opt for the Battle Pass Bundle, priced at 2,400 CP.

If you're looking for the most premium option, the BlackCell variant is available for $30.

Here’s a breakdown of the COD Points available for purchase in the in-game store, offered in various packs:

  • 200 COD Points: $1.99
  • 500 COD Points: $4.99
  • 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
  • 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
  • 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
  • 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
  • 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
  • 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99
Ad

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 countdown: Start time for all regions

What’s Included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell

Purchasing the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass grants access to over 100 rewards, including new free base weapons, an Operator, unique skins, and much more.

If you opt for the Season 5 Battle Pass Bundle, you'll instantly unlock the following rewards:

Ad
  • The new “Sims” Operator clad in his “Stogie” Skin, and “Stogie BlackCell” Sims Operator Skin for BlackCell owners.
  • 10% Battle Pass XP Boost.
  • The “Free Fire” Emote.
  • The “Venom Eye” Weapon Charm.
  • The “Infernous” Legendary Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 AR.

BlackCell users receive a wealth of additional rewards instantly, including:

  • 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips
  • 1,100 COD Points
  • The “Solace” BlackCell Operator
  • The “Herald” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Krig C Assault Rifle with Golden Aura Tracers and Golden Spirit Death FX
  • The “Griffin Nabbed” Companion Finishing Move
  • The “Iris Rise” Animated Weapon Charm
  • The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)
  • BlackCell Daily Challenge (see below)
Ad

In addition, BlackCell owners will unlock exclusive content in both Warzone and Black Ops 6, such as:

  • Up to seven BlackCell-exclusive Operator skins for Sims (two skins), Stone, Toro, Maya, Niran, and Carver.
  • Up to seven additional BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints; for the Krig C (Assault Rifle), KSV (SMG), AMES 85 (Assault Rifle), AMR Mod 4 (Sniper Rifle), ASG-89 (Shotgun), PML 5.56 (LMG), DM-10 (Marksman Rifle), and ABR A1 (Assault Rifle).
  • Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete the Season 05 BlackCell Battle Pass.
Ad

Additionally, users who have previously purchased the BlackCell variant will receive a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus. This bonus can stack up to 50% if they have purchased every BlackCell offering throughout the duration of Black Ops 6 and plan to purchase the Season 5 BlackCell.

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 pre-load details: Everything we know

That covers everything there is to know about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...