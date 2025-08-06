Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included

Details about the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass have been officially revealed through a blog post. This season, one of the Black Ops series' popular side characters, Lawrence Sims, makes a return.As always, the Battle Pass offers a range of content that appeals to fans, with multiple versions to choose from: the Standard Battle Pass, the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, and the BlackCell variant.This article breaks down all the key information about the Season 5 Battle Pass, including pricing for each version and a full list of rewards available in Warzone and Black Ops 6.Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell PriceThe standard version of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,100 CP. If you complete the Battle Pass, you'll earn back the full amount spent.For added benefits and instant rewards, you can opt for the Battle Pass Bundle, priced at 2,400 CP.If you're looking for the most premium option, the BlackCell variant is available for $30.Here’s a breakdown of the COD Points available for purchase in the in-game store, offered in various packs:200 COD Points: $1.99500 COD Points: $4.991,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.992,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.994,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.997,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.9910,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.9915,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 countdown: Start time for all regionsWhat’s Included in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCellPurchasing the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass grants access to over 100 rewards, including new free base weapons, an Operator, unique skins, and much more. If you opt for the Season 5 Battle Pass Bundle, you'll instantly unlock the following rewards:The new “Sims” Operator clad in his “Stogie” Skin, and “Stogie BlackCell” Sims Operator Skin for BlackCell owners.10% Battle Pass XP Boost.The “Free Fire” Emote.The “Venom Eye” Weapon Charm.The “Infernous” Legendary Weapon Blueprint for the Kilo 141 AR.BlackCell users receive a wealth of additional rewards instantly, including:20 Battle Pass Tier Skips1,100 COD PointsThe “Solace” BlackCell OperatorThe “Herald” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Krig C Assault Rifle with Golden Aura Tracers and Golden Spirit Death FXThe “Griffin Nabbed” Companion Finishing MoveThe “Iris Rise” Animated Weapon CharmThe “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)BlackCell Daily Challenge (see below)In addition, BlackCell owners will unlock exclusive content in both Warzone and Black Ops 6, such as:Up to seven BlackCell-exclusive Operator skins for Sims (two skins), Stone, Toro, Maya, Niran, and Carver.Up to seven additional BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints; for the Krig C (Assault Rifle), KSV (SMG), AMES 85 (Assault Rifle), AMR Mod 4 (Sniper Rifle), ASG-89 (Shotgun), PML 5.56 (LMG), DM-10 (Marksman Rifle), and ABR A1 (Assault Rifle).Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete the Season 05 BlackCell Battle Pass.Additionally, users who have previously purchased the BlackCell variant will receive a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus. This bonus can stack up to 50% if they have purchased every BlackCell offering throughout the duration of Black Ops 6 and plan to purchase the Season 5 BlackCell.Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 pre-load details: Everything we knowThat covers everything there is to know about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Warzone Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 ZombiesCODToons event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get themBlack Ops 7 x Monster Energy: Everything we know