Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 pre-load details: Everything we know

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 is set to launch on August 7, 2025, at 9 AM PT, and the pre-load window is now open for PC users on Battle.net. Pre-loading is especially useful for large updates, as it allows players to download and install the update in advance. This ensures they can jump straight into the game when the new season drops, without having to wait for the update to finish downloading.

As with all major seasonal updates, Season 5 will bring a wave of new content designed to keep the game fresh and engaging.

At the time of writing, the pre-load window for PlayStation and Xbox users hasn’t opened yet, but it’s expected to be available at least 24 hours before the update goes live. However, Steam users won’t have access to this feature.

This article covers everything currently known about the pre-load details for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5.

What is the pre-load size of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 on PC (Battle.net)?

As mentioned earlier, the pre-load for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 is now available, but only for PC users on Battle.net. The update size is approximately 27 GB.

Warzone and BO6 Season 5 Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

Seasonal updates are typically large due to the significant content additions and gameplay changes they bring. However, this time the file size is slightly smaller compared to the Season 4 update.

Before initiating the pre-load, make sure you have at least 30 GB of free space on your drive, as seasonal updates often require additional temporary storage to download and unpack the files.

Although the pre-load sizes for other platforms haven't been revealed yet, you can expect them to be roughly similar to the PC version.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 release date and time for all regions

If you're wondering when the Warzone and BO6 Season 5 update will go live in your region, check the list below:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) August 7, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) August 7, 2025,at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) August 7, 2025,at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) August 7, 2025,at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) August 7, 2025,at 4 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) August 7, 2025,at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) August 7, 2025,at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) August 7, 2025,at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) August 7, 2025,at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) August 8, 2025,at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) August 8, 2025,at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 8, 2025,at 2 AM

That covers everything that you need regarding the pre-load details for Warzone and BO6 Season 5

