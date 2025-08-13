When does Black Ops 7 official reveal start?

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 13, 2025 11:36 GMT
Exploring Black Ops 7 official reveal start time for all regions(Image via Electronic Arts)
Exploring Black Ops 7 official reveal start time for all regions (Image via Electronic Arts)

The official Black Ops 7 reveal will take place during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, a two-hour-long event that features announcements from several industry leaders. Unusually quickly for the series, Black Ops 7 is the direct sequel to Black Ops 6. Typically, each Call of Duty studio gets two or three years between releases, but Treyarch and Raven Software are coming back just a year later with what’s shaping up to be a high-stakes follow-up.

With Battlefield 6 making headlines just weeks ago, this is Activision’s chance to respond in a big way.

Black Ops 7 official reveal: Start time for all regions

Microsoft confirmed via an Xbox Wire post that Gamescom Opening Night Live(hosted by Geoff Keighly), will include the Black Ops 7 unveiling on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. They also teased that once the showcase clip drops, fans should head to Call of Duty’s official channels for even more exclusive footage and breakdowns.

Here’s the timing across regions:

  • Pacific Time (PT) - 11:00 AM
  • Eastern Time (ET) - 2:00 PM
  • British Summer Time (BST) - Between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 8:00 PM
  • India Standard Time (IST) - 11:30 PM

If you know how these shows run, you can guess the strategy, CoD will almost certainly be saved for later in the broadcast, right before the “one more thing” finale. It’s a way to keep millions of viewers tuned in and it works every single time.

Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5

We’ve already had a taste in June’s Xbox Games Showcase that confirmed the return of David Mason and teased a campaign set in a tense, modern-era conflict, but August 19, 2025, is when we’ll get the full picture. Here’s what’s most likely on the cards:

  • Campaign Deep Dive: Real gameplay footage, more story setup and maybe confirmation of which global hotspots we’ll be fighting in.
  • Multiplayer Reveal: New maps, new modes, weapon changes, and possibly a look at how progression will work this year.
  • Zombies First Look: Treyarch’s undead mode is a franchise icon and fans will watch closely to see what new twists are coming.
  • Extra Surprises: Whether it’s a Warzone tie-in, a free open beta date or a curveball game mode, CoD reveals usually have one unexpected drop.
It’s also rare to get back-to-back Black Ops titles in consecutive years, which makes this reveal more than just marketing.

Warzone Season 5 roadmap

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Edited by Angad Sharma
