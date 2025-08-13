When does Black Ops 7 official reveal start?

The official Black Ops 7 reveal will take place during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, a two-hour-long event that features announcements from several industry leaders. Unusually quickly for the series, Black Ops 7 is the direct sequel to Black Ops 6. Typically, each Call of Duty studio gets two or three years between releases, but Treyarch and Raven Software are coming back just a year later with what’s shaping up to be a high-stakes follow-up.With Battlefield 6 making headlines just weeks ago, this is Activision’s chance to respond in a big way.Black Ops 7 official reveal: Start time for all regionsMicrosoft confirmed via an Xbox Wire post that Gamescom Opening Night Live(hosted by Geoff Keighly), will include the Black Ops 7 unveiling on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. They also teased that once the showcase clip drops, fans should head to Call of Duty’s official channels for even more exclusive footage and breakdowns.Here’s the timing across regions:Pacific Time (PT) - 11:00 AMEastern Time (ET) - 2:00 PMBritish Summer Time (BST) - Between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST) - 8:00 PMIndia Standard Time (IST) - 11:30 PMIf you know how these shows run, you can guess the strategy, CoD will almost certainly be saved for later in the broadcast, right before the “one more thing” finale. It’s a way to keep millions of viewers tuned in and it works every single time.Read more: Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5We’ve already had a taste in June’s Xbox Games Showcase that confirmed the return of David Mason and teased a campaign set in a tense, modern-era conflict, but August 19, 2025, is when we’ll get the full picture. Here’s what’s most likely on the cards:Campaign Deep Dive: Real gameplay footage, more story setup and maybe confirmation of which global hotspots we’ll be fighting in.Multiplayer Reveal: New maps, new modes, weapon changes, and possibly a look at how progression will work this year.Zombies First Look: Treyarch’s undead mode is a franchise icon and fans will watch closely to see what new twists are coming.Extra Surprises: Whether it’s a Warzone tie-in, a free open beta date or a curveball game mode, CoD reveals usually have one unexpected drop.It’s also rare to get back-to-back Black Ops titles in consecutive years, which makes this reveal more than just marketing.Also read: Warzone Season 5 roadmapFor more articles on Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies