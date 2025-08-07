Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5

Warzone Season 5 is now live, and the patch notes have revealed all the major game-balancing updates, including bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. These changes, particularly the bug fixes, are essential for maintaining overall balance, as unresolved issues can significantly disrupt gameplay and negatively affect the player experience. Addressing them ensures a fair and flawless environment for all players.This article covers all the bug fixes introduced in Warzone with the Season 5 update.Warzone Season 5: All bug fixesHere are all the bug fixes detailed in the Warzone Season 5 patch notes:Bug fixesGeneralFixed an issue causing fewer than expected ATVs to spawn in Battle Royale.Fixed an issue preventing an ammo depot station from spawning in a Police Station in Riverside.Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck on “Connecting” in a queue after selecting &quot;Play Again&quot; and then returning to the main menu.Fixed an issue where launcher-type weapons were not tracking kills correctly when aiming down sights.Gameplay &amp; EquipmentFixed an issue where the Search and Destroy contract could target a non-existent Buy Station.Fixed an issue where the Spring Mine could remain lethal after a player left the match; it will no longer deal damage once the deploying player has exited.Fixed an issue causing the Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion loot weapon to use an incompatible attachment.Ranked PlayFixed an issue where the lobby walk would stop playing and display a black loading screen after a few minutes in the Warzone Ranked Play menu.Fixed an issue in Ranked Play where players could become semi-soft locked in the queue after attempting to join someone in a different playlist.UI/UXFixed an issue causing the Ares Clear Shot Optic to not display a small sniper glint.Fixed an issue causing thermal optics to not function properly on the SZ Holotherm and Schlager Night View optics.Fixed an issue causing weapon previews to fail to display in the Weapons tab when a new custom loadout is set as a favorite.Fixed an issue where the Specialist Perk appeared twice in the UI, despite only showing once in spectate and killcam views.Fixed an issue where the Loadout Drop icon appeared on the squad widget even when the team had insufficient funds for a loadout.Fixed various issues with MW2 and MW3 weapon attachment pro and con text descriptions.Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's includedCheck out our other Call of Duty articles:WZ Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowFPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies