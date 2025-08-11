Call of Duty Black Ops 7 release date seemingly confirmed

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is one of the most anticipated FPS games of 2025, ever since it was officially revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2025. The Battlefield 6 vs Black Ops 7 debate is already a hot topic in the community, and while the former already has a confirmed release date, Activision has yet to make an official announcement for the upcoming Call of Duty.
A reputable Call of Duty leaker on X, @RealityUK, who is known for providing numerous COD skins and event-related information in the past, has shared the possible release date for the upcoming game. On that note, here's everything we know about Black Ops 7's release date so far.
Note: This article is based on leaks and unofficial reports. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 might release a month after Battlefield 6
According to @RealityUK, Black Ops 7 might release on November 14, 2025, just over a month after Battlefield 6. The leaker has based this prediction on the schedule of an upcoming in-game content piece called the Reznov Challenge Pack. It is expected to arrive on August 18, 2025, and the last date is expected to be November 14, 2025.
This timeline also lines up with the average length of COD seasons, which typically span over two months. For reference, Black Ops 6 Season 5 started on August 7, 2025.
Additionally, this exact release date was also suggested by another popular COD page, @TheGhostOfHope, over a month ago. Considering that two popular pages are pointing at the same date, it seems like November 14, 2025, might actually be the official release date. However, there's no official confirmation yet.
That's everything we know about the possible release date for now. Activision is hosting an official reveal event on August 19, 2025, at Gamescom, where we might finally get the confirmed release date and pricing details.
