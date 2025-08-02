Battlefield 6 vs Black Ops 7: Which AAA FPS you should be most excited for? 

This year is shaping up to be a massive one for FPS fans, with both Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty Black Ops 7 scheduled for release. It's the first time in years that both franchises are going head-to-head in the same year, which might naturally raise a question: which game should you be more excited for? Based on everything we know so far, Battlefield 6 seems to have an edge over Black Ops 7 due to various reasons.On that note, here’s a complete breakdown of both games and why the upcoming Battlefield might be the more exciting FPS release of 2025.Everything we know about Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty Black Ops 7 so farThe upcoming Battlefield's release date has been confirmed as October 10, 2025, while the Call of Duty BO7 doesn't have an official date yet. The latter, however, is expected to arrive around the same period, most likely in late October or early November.Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 is set in the year 2027, where the world is thrown into chaos after a major political assassination, which caused several European nations to withdraw from NATO. During this, a brutal private military force called PAX ARMATA starts rising in power, and the U.S. military tries to manage the global fallout while fighting against them.The game will feature a full single-player campaign, many large-scale multiplayer maps, a destructive environment, and much more. It is being developed on the latest Frostbite engine and features a brand-new Kinesthetic Combat System, which aims to make the game more immersive and realistic.Call of Duty Black Ops 7Black Ops 7, on the other hand, picks up after the events of Black Ops Cold War. For now, the exact details of the lore are limited, but iconic characters such as David Mason and Mike Harper are confirmed to return in the franchise. The game is expected to have a single-player campaign, along with the traditional multiplayer and zombie modes.Why Battlefield 6 looks more excitingThe first and probably most important thing to discuss is fan feedback. EA and DICE conducted multiple playtests via Battlefield LABS over the past few months. Even now, an open public beta is set for August 2025, and early-access events are already planned, giving players a chance to try the game before the final launch.Another big thing is the game's pricing. EA has kept its promise to retain the game's $70 price tag, which is slightly lower than most new AAA titles. Meanwhile, Black Ops 7's cost is unknown. Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 are already breaking into the Steam top charts, showing strong interest from FPS enthusiasts.Adding to all this, a recent survey by @ModernWarzon on X, which polled over 31,000 people, asked which game they were more excited about. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of Battlefield 6, with over 80% people choosing it over Black Ops 7, which is a huge sign of where the hype currently stands.In conclusion, due to a lack of actual gameplay reveal and no public testing so far, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 feels a bit more distant and less exciting. To be fair, the cinematic trailers for both games were top-tier, and it's really hard to say which one is better, but that's just not enough.Read more articles here:Call of Duty is completely broken after CODToons event went live in Warzone and Black Ops 6Massive Battlefield Battle Royale details leaked: Map, insertion method, destructive ring, and moreBattlefield developer hints at how SBMM will work in the game