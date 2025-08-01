Battlefield 6 dominates Steam top seller list after pre-order went live

After Battlefield 6's pre-order went live, it climbed straight to the top of the global Steam top seller list, overtaking Counter-Strike 2 and Grounded 2. The hype was building up since the reveal trailer dropped on July 24, 2025, and fans couldn't wait to lock it in. Over the weekend, the game hit more than 500,000 wishlists on Steam.

Such interest isn’t piqued unless players are already convinced a game’s headed in the right direction. Judging by early reactions, it seems to do just that.

Why Battlefield 6 is blowing up on the Steam top seller list right now

For starters, Battlefield 6 has become a Steam top seller because it’s bringing back a proper modern military setting. That alone was enough to get longtime Battlefield fans paying attention again. No more near-future tech or strange timelines. This is closer to what people loved about Battlefield 3 and 4, and the community has been asking for that style of game for years.

The visuals and tone shown in the trailer are darker, sharper, and more grounded compared to previous entries. It looks like DICE is aiming for a return to form rather than trying to reinvent things that didn’t need fixing.

Release date and beta schedule

Battlefield 6 launches worldwide on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. EA hasn’t mentioned any early-access plans, so it seems everyone could jump in at the same time.

An open beta is also coming, split across two weekends in August. This will be the first real chance to get hands-on with multiplayer, and it’s expected to give players a solid look at the core mechanics and gameplay direction.

Pre-order editions and bonus packs

Besides holding the No. 1 spot on the Steam top seller chart, here’s what’s included in the Phantom Edition (Image via Electronic Arts)

Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 are now live in two versions:

Standard Edition: $69.99

Phantom Edition: $99.99

Both versions come with the Tombstone Pack, which includes a Gravedigger soldier skin, Hatchet weapon pack, a few cosmetics like stickers and charms, and a Tombstone XP boost set.

There’s no early access with the Phantom Edition, which is a change from how things were handled with Battlefield 2042. But if you already got the Standard Edition and want to upgrade later, EA has made that possible for $29.99.

With the wishlist numbers climbing quickly and its position as a Steam top seller already secured, Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest FPS launches of the year. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing how the beta unfolds.

