Battlefield 6 price for all platforms: Every edition explained

Battlefield 6 is closer than ever. With the official multiplayer gameplay reveal event now live, we also have the confirmed release date (October 10, 2025) along with the pricing across all supported platforms. This article details how much the game will cost for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Battlefield 6 pricing across all platforms.

Battlefield 6 release date and pricing on PC and consoles

Battlefield 6 is officially launching on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. As hinted by EA's CEO a few months ago, the game has not crossed the $80 mark, at least not for the Standard Edition. The Standard Edition typically includes the base game, without any additional content or cosmetic items.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the game will not be releasing on previous-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, likely due to performance limitations.

Here’s a breakdown of its prices for all platforms and editions:

PC

Standard Edition: $69.99 / €69.99

$69.99 / €69.99 Phantom Edition: $99.99 / €99.99

Console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Standard Edition: $69.99 / €79.99

$69.99 / €79.99 Phantom Edition: $99.99 / €109.99

It is unclear why the prices are noticeably higher in Euros than in USD across both editions.

What comes in the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition?

The developers have not officially explained the Phantom Edition content yet, but based on the premium editions of previous Battlefield titles, we can expect the following content:

Early access (At least 2 days before launch).

Exclusive cosmetic items.

Bonus XP boosters or Battle Pass-related content.

Season 1 premium content or DLC.

If the Phantom Edition offers similar perks, it might be worth the extra cost, especially for hardcore Battlefield fans.

That’s everything we know about the Battlefield 6 pricing and editions so far. Players are advised to track the game's official website and social channels for updates.

