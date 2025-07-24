Battlefield 6 is not coming to last-gen consoles, and it's confirmed

Battlefield 6 will not be gracing last-gen consoles. The game may just be ready to create history, and for that, perhaps the previous generation of consoles must be surrendered to the past. Recently, EA has confirmed that the Battlefield Labs testing program will only involve the current-gen consoles and PC.

Therefore, fans of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 may just have to upgrade or miss out on the BF6 experience. Here's more on the topic.

Battlefield 6 confirmed not to release on last-gen consoles

The official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 was released on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The upcoming game has been in development for several years, and details regarding its progress have been shared often via the Battlefield Labs page.

Recently, EA made it clear that the testing program for Battlefield Labs will only involve the latest-gen consoles, i.e., the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Furthermore, if fans attempt to wishlist the game, they will notice that it's only available on these aforementioned console platforms (and PC).

PC players can rely on their familiar platforms, Steam and Epic Games Store, if they desire to wishlist the upcoming Battlefield title. Regardless, EA has clearly stepped away from the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as it moves forward with its brand-new game.

Battlefield 6 looks fascinating. The destruction mechanics in the game are extreme and thrilling. Updates from Battlefield Labs showed us an evolving environment, and the brand-new trailer further promises the same exhilarating experience. Naturally, the game's graphics and mechanics will be demanding on the system it's played on.

Therefore, it's plausible that the old-gen consoles simply cannot provide BF6 the power it needs for optimum performance, which could be why only the newer and more adapted consoles are being considered for the title.

