  Splitgate 2 goes back to beta phase after backlash: All details explored

Splitgate 2 goes back to beta phase after backlash: All details explored

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:46 GMT
Splitgate 2 is returning to it
Splitgate 2 is returning to its beta phase (Image via 1047 Games)

On July 22, 2025, the team behind Splitgate 2, 1047 Games, announced via X that the title is officially returning to beta. The decision followed player feedback around the state of the game post-launch, and the studio said it agreed with much of the criticism.

In a public statement, co-founders Ian and Nicholas explained that Splitgate 2 was released too early, calling the launch a result of "biting off more than we could chew." They admitted to rushing certain features and acknowledged that the game didn’t capture the "polished, portal-filled mayhem" that players expected.

Splitgate 2 goes back to beta phase after receiving major backlash

The decision to revert to beta comes in response to several concerns raised by the community. While early impressions were already mixed, the situation was made worse by a series of controversies during and after the game's reveal at Summer Game Fest.

These included backlash over marketing choices, unclear communication around pricing, and frustration over a lack of genuine apologies, all of which led to trust issues between players and the studio.

Beyond that, some fans also questioned how much real interest there was in the game to begin with. Despite launching with around 20,000 players, engagement on platforms like YouTube and Twitch remained low unless creators were sponsored.

Compared to other titles with smaller player bases but active online communities, Splitgate 2 seemed to struggle to generate organic interest.

As a result, 1047 Games says that they are now shifting focus toward a full rebuild of key systems and gameplay features. The game will remain in beta until early next year, with several changes already planned. These include:

  • A complete rework of the progression system
  • More portals added to maps
  • A simplified monetization model
  • A return to classic game modes
  • Additional improvements that will be shared over time

The developers also emphasized that they’re going back to how they used to build the game, with the community directly involved. That means more playtests, more surveys, and a stronger focus on player feedback throughout development.

As part of the shift in direction, the team confirmed that some internal roles will be reduced. According to the announcement, this decision was made to free up time and resources for the rework. Affected team members will receive severance and job placement support, and 1047 Games says it hopes to bring them back in the future.

The studio also revealed that the original Splitgate servers will be shut down in a month. Maintaining them has cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars” over the last few years, and the studio says it now needs to prioritize its remaining resources. They are exploring the option to support offline matches for fans of the first game, but have not confirmed any specifics.

While Splitgate 2 is being reworked, the game will remain live. Players can still access the current version and Chapter 3 content, alongside various fixes that will continue to roll out over time.

The team also shared that Splitgate has been a 10-year project, starting from their dorm room and growing into a full studio. They acknowledged past mistakes and said they’ve learned a lot, and remain committed to making the game better.

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

