Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching on PC error: Possible fixes, reasons explored

Gamers are being plagued by Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching issues. The gory, intense co-op sessions from Tripwire Interactive latest release are being plagued by these problems, and players are looking for ways to tackle them. Be it optimization issues on the IP's end or individual issues that may persist on some personal computers, there are a few ways to address game crashes.

In this article, we shall take a look at the Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching issues on PC and go through a few steps that may help solve these problems.

Note: The potential solutions mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching on PC

Before players can participate in the war against the zeds, their game is crashing or not launching at all. Here are a few workarounds one can try:

1) Verify the integrity of game files

Verifying the game file can help solve Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching issues. Just follow these steps:

Open up Steam.

Head to the library and right-click on Killing Floor 3.

Head to Properties and then click on Installed Files.

Click on the "Verify integrity of game files" to conduct a check of the game files.

Verify integrity of game files (Image via Sportskeeda || Steam)

This check may take some time; following this, retry opening up Killing Floor 3 again.

2) Update your drivers

Drivers can often go overlooked, especially during the release of popular new games. This can cause outdated drivers to create issues such as stuttering or performance loss. Open your Nvidia, AMD, or Intel control panels to update your graphics driver to the latest version.

Update drivers if facing Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching issues (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you face troubles navigating the menus of their graphics vendor, head to the official website by searching for "latest drivers for (gpu brand)," where you replace the (brand) with the variant you own. From here, the latest drivers can be downloaded and then installed quite easily.

3) sl.pcl.dll file corruption

Certain Nvidia users reported facing crashes on startup during the beta stage of Killing Floor 3. This unique workaround deals with this problem:

Open up your game launcher and navigate to the game directory.

Once here, head to the (Drive):\Nightfall\Plugins\Streamline\Binaries\ThirdParty\Win64 folder to locate the sl.pcl.dll file.

folder to locate the sl.pcl.dll file. Create a new folder and name it sl backup , and move this file there

, and move this file there Now try relaunching the game to see if crashing issues have been resolved.

Some other arbitrary fixes may include power cycling your PC, a hard restart, or running your game in admin mode. However, if the Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching issue on PC is still not fixed, visit the Killing Floor 3 Support desk to raise a ticket.

