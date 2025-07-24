Do you need to play Killing Floor 2 before Killing Floor 3?

Killing Floor 3 is set to be released on July 24, 2025. It's the latest installment in the series created by Tripwire Interactive, which mainly revolves around bioengineered monsters called Zeds created by the Horzine Corporation. These monsters and the evil megacorporation are the only major common factors in the games' lore.

Ad

That being said, you don't really need to have played Killing Floor 2 to play Killing Floor 3, as you won't be missing out on much lore if you skip the previous installment. Here's more on the topic.

Killing Floor 3 and its lore connections to previous games explained

Killing Floor 3 is set in the year 2091, which is 70 years after the events of the previous game. Here, you play as a member of the resistance group named Nightfall. The group is also the last line of defence against the dark forces of the Horzine Corporation and its nightmarish creatures.

Ad

Trending

The Killing Floor game provides a visceral experience (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 2's official plot did not have anything to do with Nightfall at all. In the previous installment, a band of survivors and mercenaries came together to fight off the Zeds and save what could be saved. There was no formally organized faction such as KF3's Nightfall.

Ad

Can players expect old characters to show up? This is also unlikely. As mentioned earlier, in Killing Floor 3, it has already been 70 years since the events of the previous title. This means it's very likely that the old characters are already gone at this point and might only be mentioned in passing.

It would be unrealistic to expect the lore of the new game to revolve around the previous characters. We will probably get brand-new ones with rich stories and backgrounds. References may be made to Killing Floor 2's timeline and events, but we don't expect anything more than that.

Ad

Ultimately, Killing Floor 3 is supposed to have its own new storyline with the only common denominators being the Horzine Corporation and the Zeds. Fans can also expect a more twisted and dystopian world.

All this said, players can still try out the previous game, which is usually available for less than $5 on most platforms. Doing so can help one gain a deeper understanding of the nature of these titles and perhaps elevate the entire experience of the new game, which is meant to be an upgrade to its 2016 predecessor.

The new Tripwire Interactive title will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on July 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.