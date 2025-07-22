Killing Floor 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Killing Floor 3, the horror-packed action shooter, is just a few hours away from launch. Scheduled to release on July 24, 2025, at 9 am EDT, the title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Steam). However, it won’t be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, essentially last-gen consoles.
Set in the year 2091, the game follows a rebel group called Nightfall, humanity's last hope. Players must fight against a monstrous, inhuman army of Zeds created by the megacorp Horzine.
This article features a live countdown to the release of Killing Floor 3.
Countdown for Killing Floor 3 global release
As mentioned above, Killing Floor 3 is scheduled to go live on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6 am PDT/9 am EDT.
The game will launch simultaneously worldwide across all supported platforms. This countdown timer will help you track the time remaining until release, so when the game officially drops, you can jump straight into the action and fight against the monstrous army alongside your friends.
Killing Floor 3 release date and time across all regions
Below is a list of the game's release dates and times across all major regions.
Killing Floor 3 system requirements (PC)
Killing Floor 3 doesn’t require a high-end PC to run smoothly. Even with a mid-range setup, you can enjoy a stable performance. At minimum, you’ll need a GTX 1060 GPU paired with either an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or an Intel Core i7-4790.
Below is a detailed list of the system requirements.
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 11
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)
That covers everything you need to know about the KF3 release countdown.
