Is Killing Floor 3 cross-platform?

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 22, 2025 22:56 GMT
Killing Floor 3 supports cross-platform play (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
Killing Floor 3 supports cross-platform play (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is set to launch on July 24, 2025, at 6 am PT/9 am PDT, and as the release date approaches, many players may be wondering whether the game supports cross-platform play. The good news is, YES, it offers full cross-platform support. This means players can team up and play together regardless of the system or platform they’re using.

Ad

This article will cover everything about Killing Floor 3’s cross-platform availability.

Killing Floor 3 supports full cross-platform play

As mentioned earlier, Killing Floor 3 fully supports cross-platform play. The game will be available on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Steam). However, it will not be released on last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Killing Floor 3 release date and time (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
Killing Floor 3 release date and time (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

This means players can team up and enjoy this horror-packed action experience regardless of the platform they own. Up to six players can play together, or you can choose to go solo. However, the real essence of the game shines when you squad up and face the monstrous waves of enemies together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The game features a wide variety of bio-engineered enemies created by the megacorp Horzine. You play as a member of the rebel faction Nightfall, tasked with completing objectives and surviving increasingly difficult enemy waves. With each wave, the number and variety of enemies increase, some of which are particularly challenging to defeat.

The cross-platform feature allows you to play with friends without any platform restrictions, so no matter what system your friends use, you can all team up and play together.

Ad

Additionally, the game includes a toggle for cross-platform play. You can enable or disable this feature from the Gameplay section under Matchmaking in the settings menu. Simply turn it on if you wish to activate crossplay.

Also read — Killing Floor 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Killing Floor 3 system requirements (PC)

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the system requirements.

Minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)
Ad

Recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 11
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)

Also read — Can you play KF3 as a newcomer to the series?

Check out our other articles from Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications