Is Killing Floor 3 cross-platform?

Killing Floor 3 is set to launch on July 24, 2025, at 6 am PT/9 am PDT, and as the release date approaches, many players may be wondering whether the game supports cross-platform play. The good news is, YES, it offers full cross-platform support. This means players can team up and play together regardless of the system or platform they’re using.

This article will cover everything about Killing Floor 3’s cross-platform availability.

Killing Floor 3 supports full cross-platform play

As mentioned earlier, Killing Floor 3 fully supports cross-platform play. The game will be available on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Steam). However, it will not be released on last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Killing Floor 3 release date and time (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

This means players can team up and enjoy this horror-packed action experience regardless of the platform they own. Up to six players can play together, or you can choose to go solo. However, the real essence of the game shines when you squad up and face the monstrous waves of enemies together.

The game features a wide variety of bio-engineered enemies created by the megacorp Horzine. You play as a member of the rebel faction Nightfall, tasked with completing objectives and surviving increasingly difficult enemy waves. With each wave, the number and variety of enemies increase, some of which are particularly challenging to defeat.

The cross-platform feature allows you to play with friends without any platform restrictions, so no matter what system your friends use, you can all team up and play together.

Additionally, the game includes a toggle for cross-platform play. You can enable or disable this feature from the Gameplay section under Matchmaking in the settings menu. Simply turn it on if you wish to activate crossplay.

Killing Floor 3 system requirements (PC)

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the system requirements.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD Required)

