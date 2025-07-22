EA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish striker with a 96-rated item that has some very impressive stats and overpowered PlayStyles for the current meta. The LaLiga superstar has been a mainstay in real life and on the virtual pitch for multiple years and he now has a boosted item that makes him relevant in the latest title as well.
The ongoing FUTTIES promo has provided gamers with plenty of overpowered players to add to their roster. The selection ranges from 99-rated items worth millions of coins to players like the EA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC, which has the stats to compete against the best attackers while still being very cheap and affordable.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC
Unlike most other player SBCs released during the current promo like FUTTIES Vitinha or FUTTIES Maicon, which require a lot of squads to be completed, the EA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC only requires one squad to be unlocked. This will make him a popular option amongst gamers looking for an attacker to upgrade their squad on a low budget.
Check out EA FC 25 review
These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the solitary squad required in this SBC:
- Players from Spain: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
- Number of players in the squad: 11
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC in the most optimal way possible:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
While the SBC does not require any TOTS or TOTW players, these items are now extremely cheap and can be used to bring down the cost of this item.
EA FC 25 Iago Aspas FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 coins, which is an amazing price for a 96-rated striker who has amazing stats along with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has the Tiki Taka+, Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his shooting, passing and pace, making him a versatile attacker under the FC IQ system.