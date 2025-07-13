EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 13, 2025 18:01 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian defender with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be one of the best right-backs in the game. He can play as a right-back, left-back and right-midfielder, while also having the stats to excel in all those roles.

This is the first Hero SBC to be released during the ongoing FUTTIES promo. The event features Icons, Heroes and current-gen athletes, with the EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC being the latest addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Emmanuel Petit SBC, the EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Brazil

  • Brazil players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Marta: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 3: Serie A

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 4+5+6: 89-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7+8+9: 90-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 10+11+12+13: 91-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 14+15+16: 92-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:

  • Sasic: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Maicon FUTTIES SBC is around one million coins. This is extremely expensive for a right-back in the current state of the transfer market. The previously released Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC was priced much more reasonably, but with so many special items up for grabs at the moment, gamers can still get their hands on the 97-rated defender without having to spend so much.

