EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch defender with an amazing 97-rated item. This is the first player SBC of the FUTTIES event this year, and the promo is off to an amazing start with such a meta defender being up for grabs.
The Spurs defender previously received a 96-rated item as part of the RTTF squad released after their victory in the Europa League. However, the 97-rated version offered by the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC is superior in every aspect.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Flashback Neuer SBC, the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Tottenham Hotspur
- Spurs players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
Task 2: Netherlands
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 3: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6+7+8: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 9+10+11: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC is around 500,000 coins. While this is significantly more expensive than most SBCs released during the Shapeshifters event, it is worth it for a player of this caliber. The 97-rated item has four meta PlayStyle+ traits and exceptional stats, making him an elite-tier defender under the FC IQ system.