EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch defender with an amazing 97-rated item. This is the first player SBC of the FUTTIES event this year, and the promo is off to an amazing start with such a meta defender being up for grabs.

The Spurs defender previously received a 96-rated item as part of the RTTF squad released after their victory in the Europa League. However, the 97-rated version offered by the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC is superior in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Flashback Neuer SBC, the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Task 2: Netherlands

Netherlands players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 6+7+8: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 9+10+11: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Micky van de Ven FUTTIES SBC is around 500,000 coins. While this is significantly more expensive than most SBCs released during the Shapeshifters event, it is worth it for a player of this caliber. The 97-rated item has four meta PlayStyle+ traits and exceptional stats, making him an elite-tier defender under the FC IQ system.

