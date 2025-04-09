EA FC 25 TOTW 30 released, Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the roster

EA Sports has released the final Team of the Week of the season, with the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 roster featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, and others. With Team of the Season arriving soon in Ultimate Team and league campaigns around the world approaching their conclusion, there will be no more TOTW releases for a while.

This is undoubtedly the highest-rated Team of the Week of the year so far. Every item included in this roster has an overall rating of 88 or higher, with two PlayStyle+ traits enhancing their abilities even further under the FC IQ system. Cristiano Ronaldo has received an 89-rated item as part of this lineup, and the Portuguese superstar will be amazing for Evolutions in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the headlining player of the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 squad

This is the first instance of every Team of the Week player receiving two Playstyle+ traits. This will make them even more viable in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, and with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the roster, the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 squad has some amazing inclusions.

While all these players are high-rated, they will still be eligible for plenty of Evolutions in the future, which could transform them into elite-tier players in the current meta of the game. The ongoing Immortals promo has provided gamers with plenty of EVOs where these items can be used.

These are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 players, along with their overall ratings:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 89

Anderson Talisca: 89

Morgan Rogers: 89

Vangelis Pavlidis: 89

Manuel Locatelli: 89

Giorgi Mamardashvili: 89

Adrien Rabiot: 89

Selma Bacha: 89

Lucy Bronze: 89

Desiree Doue: 89

Josef Martinez: 88

Ismael Doucoure: 88

Joel Pohjanpalo: 88

Abraham Odoh: 88

Ramon Terrats: 88

Filippa Angeldahl: 88

Alex Iwobi: 88

Adrian Martinez: 88

Pablo Barrios: 88

Wessel Dammers: 88

Ermedin Demirovic: 88

Romano Schmid: 88

Zakaria El Ouahdi: 88

Each of these players has the stats and attributes required to be exceptional in their respective positions. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, Manuel Locatelli, Morgan Rogers, Adrien Rabiot, Selma Bacha and Desiree Doue are the standout inclusions due to their exceptional traits, and they could potentially be even better in the future with the right EVOs.

Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 30 roster is the ideal way to conclude the release of Team of the Week rosters in Ultimate Team.

