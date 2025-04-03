All leaked EA FC 25 Immortals players

The EA FC 25 Immortals promo begins soon in the world of Ultimate Team, and this event is rumored to include only Heroes and Icons. This will make it similar to previous promos like Trophy Titans and Golazo. The entire roster has now been leaked on X by @FutSheriff, a highly reliable account for such information on social media.

With Icons and Heroes being some of the most overpowered items in the game due to their stats and chemistry perks, this should be an exciting event for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters. The leaked squad for the EA FC 25 Immortals promo includes names like Ronaldo Nazario and Thierry Henry, which should add to the hype.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Immortals promo lineup has been leaked on social media

There have been multiple promos so far in the game cycle that feature Heroes and Icons, including FUT Birthday, Dreamchasers, and Winter Wildcards. However, the EA FC 25 Immortals event could be the only such squad to exclusively feature legends of the sport.

This could also be the first promo after the Team of the Year event to provide three PlayStyle+ traits to the included players. With how important these traits are under the FC IQ system, having three Playstyles+ will allow these items to be elite-tier in their respective positions.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Immortals players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Ronaldo Nazario: 96

Franz Beckenbauer: 95

David Ginola: 95

Javier Zanetti: 94 and 91

Thierry Henry: 94

Gareth Bale: 94 and 91

Pavel Nedved: 93

Nadine Angerer: 93

Gianfranco Zola: 92 and 89

Steven Gerrard: 92

Sonia Bompastor: 92

Gianluca Zambrotta: 92

Al Jaber: 90

Mostovoi: 90

These will possibly be the first promo versions for players like Beckenbauer, Angerer, Al Jaber, and Mostovoi. Meanwhile, players like Ginola, Ronaldo, Henry, and Bale have already been featured in promos like Team of the Year, Track Stars, and Winter Wildcards.

Overall, the entire EA FC 25 Immortals promo is replete with massive names that are just as popular in Ultimate Team as they were in real life. These are some of the most overpowered players on the virtual pitch, and they are now expected to receive further boosts and three PlayStyle+ traits.

