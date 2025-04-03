All leaked EA FC 25 Immortals players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 03, 2025 17:41 GMT
Immortals roster has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Immortals roster has been leaked (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming // EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Immortals promo begins soon in the world of Ultimate Team, and this event is rumored to include only Heroes and Icons. This will make it similar to previous promos like Trophy Titans and Golazo. The entire roster has now been leaked on X by @FutSheriff, a highly reliable account for such information on social media.

Ad

With Icons and Heroes being some of the most overpowered items in the game due to their stats and chemistry perks, this should be an exciting event for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters. The leaked squad for the EA FC 25 Immortals promo includes names like Ronaldo Nazario and Thierry Henry, which should add to the hype.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Immortals promo lineup has been leaked on social media

There have been multiple promos so far in the game cycle that feature Heroes and Icons, including FUT Birthday, Dreamchasers, and Winter Wildcards. However, the EA FC 25 Immortals event could be the only such squad to exclusively feature legends of the sport.

This could also be the first promo after the Team of the Year event to provide three PlayStyle+ traits to the included players. With how important these traits are under the FC IQ system, having three Playstyles+ will allow these items to be elite-tier in their respective positions.

Ad
Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Immortals players along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Franz Beckenbauer: 95
  • David Ginola: 95
  • Javier Zanetti: 94 and 91
  • Thierry Henry: 94
  • Gareth Bale: 94 and 91
  • Pavel Nedved: 93
  • Nadine Angerer: 93
  • Gianfranco Zola: 92 and 89
  • Steven Gerrard: 92
  • Sonia Bompastor: 92
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 92
  • Al Jaber: 90
  • Mostovoi: 90

These will possibly be the first promo versions for players like Beckenbauer, Angerer, Al Jaber, and Mostovoi. Meanwhile, players like Ginola, Ronaldo, Henry, and Bale have already been featured in promos like Team of the Year, Track Stars, and Winter Wildcards.

Overall, the entire EA FC 25 Immortals promo is replete with massive names that are just as popular in Ultimate Team as they were in real life. These are some of the most overpowered players on the virtual pitch, and they are now expected to receive further boosts and three PlayStyle+ traits.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी