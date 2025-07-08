EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German goalkeeper with a 96-rated version that can play as a striker on the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his striker version released as part of the Shapeshifters promo in FIFA 23, where he received a 94-rated item.

This SBC is a perfect addition to the game during the final week of the Shapeshifters event as it adheres to the theme of the promo by transforming a goalkeeper into a striker and providing him with the stats and traits required to excel in his brand new position.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Eberechi Eze SBC, the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Manuel Neuer Flashback SBC is around 200,000 coins. This is a superb price for a 96-rated striker with five-star skill moves and PlayStyles like Low Driven+, Aerial+, Pinged Pass+ and Rapid+. Being a goalkeeper originally, he also has the tall stature and domineering physical presence required to dominate defenders under the FC IQ system, making this a must-do SBC for anyone looking to upgrade their striker in Ultimate Team.

