EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English playmaker with a 96-rated version that can play as a winger on the virtual pitch. While he is usually a CAM in real life and in the game as well, the new promo has given him the stats and traits required to excel in his new role.

The fourth week of the Shapeshifters promo is now live, featuring massive names like Rio Ferdinand and Eric Cantona. The EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC is the first SBC player of this event.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC also requires multiple squads.These are the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Amoura (TOTS): 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5+6: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

EA FC 25 Eberechi Eze Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 275,000 coins, which is an excellent price for 96-rated winger with 99 pace, 95 shooting and 96 dribbling. He also has the PlayStyles required to make him top-tier under the FC IQ system.

