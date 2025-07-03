EA FC 25 Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German midfielder with a 95-rated version that explores his offensive abilities. This brand new item can play as a striker, CAM and left-winger, and he has received the stats required to excel in all those roles in the current meta.

The Manchester City superstar has not had many boosted versions in Ultimate Team this year. His previous special version was available via the Season Pass a few months ago. However, this item is now far behind the power curve, so the latest EA FC 25 Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC has given him the boost he needs to be relevant once again.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sara Dabritz PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC also requires three squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marquinhos: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Manchester City

Manchester City players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

EA FC 25 Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 95-rated item that can play as a CAM, striker or left-winger. He has good pace, dribbling and passing stats, while also having almost perfect shooting abilities. He also possesses the Low Driven Shot+, Pinged Pass+, First Touch+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for his roles under the FC IQ system.

Overall, this is a very usable item that will be exceptional in any of his three positions on the virtual pitch.

