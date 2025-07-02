EA FC 25 Sara Dabritz WEURO PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sara Dabritz WEURO PTG SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German midfielder with a 95-rated item that has the potential to become even better in the future. This is her first special version as a Real Madrid player following her transfer from Lyon.
WEURO Path to Glory players have been added to Ultimate Team recently ahead of the much-anticipated international tournament. These items are dynamic in nature and are eligible for upgrades based on their team's performance at the event. The EA FC 25 Sara Dabritz WEURO PTG SBC is the latest addition to this roster.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Sara Dabritz WEURO PTG SBC
Similar to the recently released Niamh Charles and Melvine Malard SBCs, the EA FC 25 Sara Dabritz WEURO PTG SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Germany
- Germany players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marquinhos: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 2: Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Federico Dimarco: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Federico Dimarco: 84
EA FC 25 Sara Dabritz WEURO PTG SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 95-rated midfielder who can also play as a winger and has the Tiki Taka+, Whipped Pass+, Anticipate+ and Low Driven+ PlayStyles. She already has the stats to be usable in the current meta under the FC IQ system, but she can be boosted even further if Germany perform well at the event.
Depending on how well her team plays at the upcoming WEURO tournament, she has the potential to become 99-rated with five PlayStyle+ traits.