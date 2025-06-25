All leaked EA FC 25 Path to Glory players

The UEFA Women's EURO tournament will begin soon, and the EA FC 25 Path to Glory players based on this event have been leaked on social media. The ongoing season pass in Ultimate Team already includes some of these items, but the entire roster that will be added to packs has now been leaked by X/ASYFUTtrader.
These items are dynamic in nature and can receive upgrades based on certain stipulations. If their national team completes these stipulations in the tournament, these EA FC 25 Path to Glory players will be eligible for some massive boosts and have the potential to become some of the best items in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
The EA FC 25 Path to Glory players have been leaked on social media
The addition of women to Ultimate Team has provided gamers with amazing new options for their squads. Some of these players have already established themselves as fan-favorites due to their various overpowered versions over the last two years, and the leaked EA FC 25 Path to Glory squad features some of these popular athletes.
The most notable inclusions in this list are FC Barcelona Femini defender Fridolina Rolfo and Chelsea superstar Guro Reiten. Both these players are popular amongst gamers due to their exceptional stats and attributes. While the former received an overpowered Flashback item earlier in the year, the latter was part of the Team of the Year roster.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Path to Glory players along with their nationalities:
- Guro Reiten: Norway
- Fridolina Rolfo: Sweden
- Grace Geyoro: France
- Salma Paralluelo: Spain
- Giulia Gwinn: Germany
- Irene Paredes: Spain
- Delphine Cascarino: France
- Pernille Harder: Denmark
- Griedge Mbock: France
- Ewelina Kamczyk: Poland
- Angharad James-Turner: Wales
- Lea Schuller: Germany
- Janina Minge: Germany
- Vivianne Miedema: Netherlands
- Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir: Iceland
Some of these players already possess overpowered versions in Ultimate Team this season. While Reiten had a TOTY item and Rolfo had a Flashback SBC version, others like Geyoro and Harder were part of the TOTS rosters for their respective leagues.
Irene Paredes was also part of the women's Team of the Year squad, while Salma Paralluelo was included in the FUT Birthday event. Overall, these are some of the most popular women in Ultimate Team and their brand new items will be eligible for upgrades.